A McAlester child fell off a lawn mower and eventually had his hand amputated, but family members said he is in better spirits and they are thankful for community support.
Seven-year-old Aidyn Emerson fell off a lawn mower on Friday before being taken to McAlester Regional Health Center and eventually flown to a Tulsa hospital — where he had a couple surgeries to amputate the hand.
But Aidyn was able to walk around the hospital on Monday and the family is thankful for community support.
"We live in such an amazing community and it shows tenfold with situations like this," said Trey Roberts, a McAlester police officer with whom Aidyn and his mom, Dallas James, live. "We're extremely thankful."
Trey said the family is thankful for a quick response from the McAlester Police Department, MRHC, and community support.
"They have kept a smile on this boy's face since he's been here," Trey said with a laugh.
People have shown support for Aidyn on Facebook posts and sent gifts and packages to him at the hospital.
They've also donated to a GoFundMe account established to help the family pay for bills — with nearly $4,000 raised as of Monday afternoon.
The GoFundMe account can be found at https://gf.me/u/y2p5ph and proceeds go to help Aidyn's mom, Dallas, and his dad, Edwin, afford medical bills.
Trey said he was on call as a McAlester police officer when he got a frantic call from a family member Friday about the incident.
Aidyn was rushed to MRHC and was later flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, where they were told the hand had irreparable damage and would have to be amputated up to the mid-forearm.
He underwent another surgery to take a little more from his arm and is scheduled for a skin graft on Wednesday to determine the next step.
"But there was no infection and he's in good spirits," Trey said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
