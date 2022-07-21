'Family fun' event set at Expo Center

Anyone looking for something to do this weekend, but who wants to avoid outside activities because of the 100-plus temperatures in Saturday’s forecast, the Southeast Oklahoma Library System has a suggestion.
SEOLS is holding a Bookmobile Reveal Party on Saturday, July 18, at Southeast Expo Center in McAlester and the public is invited.
It’s a free come-and-go event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., said SEOLS Marketing Director Eddie Gray.
“It will be on the air-conditioned side, in Room 103,” Gray said of the room on the east side of the Expo Center.
Members of the performance troupe Inspyral Circus are the featured entertainers at the event, said Bookmobile Manager Kaylee Stanfield.
“They will have a stilt walker and a strolling performer who will have Hula Hoops” and other hoops, Stanfield said of the Inspyral Circus performers who will be at the Expo Center. “They’re a regular on the summer reading programs and they come highly recommended to us.”
She said the performers are expected to work well with the laid-back, family fun atmosphere planned for the Saturday event.
“We’ll have lots of games and prizes,” including the McAlester Public Library’s giant chess set, Stanfield said,.
“The rollout will be filled with family fun for everyone — so we hope everyone comes on out.”
Refreshments include drinks as well as cakes from Designer Cakes by Kelly made especially for the event. Pop’s Kettle Korn in North Town will provide a special batch of kettle corn, with special bags for the rollout, said Stanfield.
The state-of-the art Bookmobile arrived in McAlester last week. The July 18 event at the Expo Center marks its official coming out party — although it was on display during a portion of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival last weekend.
At 32-feet long, it barely fits into the building that houses it at the new Bookmobile Center at 2312 N. Main St. When fully stocked the Bookmobile can carry from 1,500-to-1,600 books — but that’s not all. Gray said it will also include two public access computers, Wi-Fi and notary service that could prove especially helpful to rural library patrons.
While Saturday’s reveal party rollout is primarily to give McAlester and Pittsburg County residents a chance to see the new Bookmobile, plans call for it to eventually be driven to all seven counties in the SEOLS system. Those include Pittsburg, Latimer, Haskell, LeFlore, Choctaw and McCurtain counties.
Gray said the Bookmobile came to McAlester from Farber Specialty Vehicles in Columbus, Ohio at a cost of $254,025.
SEOLS Executive Director Michael Hull said the SEOLS Board paid for the Bookmobile by saving money from SEOLS’ allocation of ad valorem property taxes in the seven counties covered by SEOLS. He said he’s excited to see the expanded coverage the Bookmobile will provide to some of its most rural communities.
SEOLS staffers drove the Bookmobile to the Coal County Library in Coalgate this week to give library patrons there a chance to check it out.
“We want everybody to know we’re excited to roll the Bookmobile out and bring it to the communities,” said Stanfield.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
