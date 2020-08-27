Family, friends celebrate McAlester man’s 99th birthday

A caravan followed McAlester Police and Fire Department vehicles to honk in a birthday parade for Leo Thompson’s 99th birthday.
The retired McAlester business owner and World War II veteran said he was happy to talk with his children and grandchildren on his birthday — but he was surprised to have a line of cars along his street help him celebrate.
“I was most certainly surprised,” Leo said.
So were any family members in trouble for the surprise?
“Oh they know,” Leo said with a grin as family members laughed in the driveway.
Leo operated clubs and restaurants in McAlester starting in 1946 — with customers referring to any of his businesses simply as Leo’s.
Known as an institution in McAlester, Leo’s Coffee House and Barbecue offered people of different races a place to meet freely prior to integration. The restaurant also came to be known as home to the best jukebox in town with jazz, blues, country, classic rock and more.
Leo retired in 2003 at the age of 82 and sold the building that housed Leo’s Coffee House and Barbecue to the nonprofit organization Grand Avenue Community Center, which still stands at 918 E. Washington Ave.
He was born in McAlester about a block from the building and went on to graduate from L'Ouverture School.
Leo became a ranked professional boxer in 1941 — before the bombing at Pearl Harbor led to him being drafted in the Air Force.
He suffered a leg injury during his service that ended his boxing career, but not before sparring against former welterweight and middleweight champion Sugar Ray Robinson.
Leo said exercise is the secret to living a long life — but believes faith is important too.
“Just believe in God and try to live that way,” Leo said.
