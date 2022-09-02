Fall festival returns at Simply Country Ranch

Lauren and Ben Denny want people to enjoy fall-themed activities and good music at an upcoming fall festival.
The Simply Country Ranch owners said they are excited to bring it back with this year’s Country Music Festival at the McAlester ranch at the end of September. Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford, Big V Feed Center and the city of McAlester all sponsored this year’s Country Music Festival — which Lauren said will open at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 with lots of activities.
“We’ll do all of the main fall fun — we’re going to have a train ride, we’ve got a zip line, a jumbo slide, pumpkin launching and a mechanical bull,” she said.
Simply Country Ranch recently won Oklahoma’s top award for AgriTourism and is popular on social media — with 655,000 followers on TikTok and more than 2,900 likes on Facebook featuring videos of the owners and the animals on the ranch.
The Dennys started the ranch in 2020 after moving from Idaho to land in McAlester that’s been in the family for about seven generations.
Ben said the goal is to make the ranch a destination to help the city grow and offer fun things for the community.
“It’s great if we grow, but it doesn’t do any good if we’re the only people growing,” Ben said. “The whole community needs to grow and benefit — and when it does, then everybody’s successful.”
They started the fall festival last year and host several events throughout the year like tours, movie nights, and more.
The Dennys said children enjoyed the pumpkin launching event at last year’s festival so they brought it back for anyone to aim the gourds at targets.
Lauren said the festivities will also include a pumpkin patch, pie eating contests, farm animals, and fall-themed activities.
A western-themed saloon will open that evening with McAlester’s BierKraft brewery and Angel’s Diner offering drinks before the music starts.
Friday’s musical lineup includes Jim Calhoun, McAlester fireman and musician Landon Walker, plus Oklahoma native and Nashville country artist Justin Adams.
Saturday entertainment will go all day with dancers from local dance studios, local youth bands, and more.
“We wanted to use those things to have people come support the youth and give kids the opportunity to be on stage,” Lauren said.
Local bands Country Junction and Kinlock will open the evening concert for Derek Jones, an Indiana-based country-rock musician and Navy veteran.
Ben said military personnel and veterans will not be charged admission to this year’s event.
“We’d like to do something like that every year where we help one group or support them somehow,” Ben said.
The Dennys said they started the festival last year to offer community members a huge fall-themed event within driving distance.
They said their families normally attended similar fall festivals and memories of picking out pumpkins and taking fall-themed family photos inspired them to start their own.
Tickets for the fall festival cost $15 for Friday and Saturday, or $25 for the entire weekend. Children younger than 5 enter for free. Tickets are available on the Simply Country Ranch website.
“It’s just having something collectively that everybody enjoys,” Lauren said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.