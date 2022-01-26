The Pittsburg County Health Department is offering extended hours for COVID-19 testing through the end of the week.
Rapid testing and the more accurate PCR testing are both available by appointment at 1400 E. College Ave. in McAlester.
A social media post by the department states the McAlester Regional Health Center emergency department “is NOT a Covid-19 testing site” and asks residents to “please only use the emergency room if you are needing emergent care.”
The extended testing hours will be from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. through Friday.
Appointment scheduling is available online at www.oklahoma.gov/covid19.html and look for the get tested button at the top of the page.
Appointments can also be made by calling the Pittsburg County clinic at 918-423-1267.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 8,160 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 125,648 reported active cases statewide and 13,125 reported deaths.
OSDH also reported 1,970 people were hospitalized in the state with COVID with 373 in the Intensive Care Unit.
According to OSDH, Pittsburg County currently has 1,087 active cases. Data shows 874 new cases were reported in the county this week with seven new deaths with the county's total death count being 183.
Testing is also available for Native Americans at the Choctaw Nation clinics in Durant, Atoka, Broken Bow, Hugo, Idabel, McAlester, Poteau, and Stigler from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Public testing is only available at the Choctaw Nation Health Care Center in Talihina from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Retailers like CVS and Walgreens also offer no-cost PCR and rapid testing at their McAlester locations when available with appointments scheduled through the company’s websites.
Every home in the United States is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests through the federal government at www.covidtest.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233.
On its website, USPS states that it "will only send one set of 4 free tests to valid residential addresses" and that it's "unable to process duplicate orders for the same address."
Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
