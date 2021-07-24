Running and operation of the Expo Center in McAlester is currently in a state of flux with the Aug. 15 deadline Pittsburg County commissioners set to terminate the commissioners' contract agreement with the city of McAlester rapidly approaching.
The agreement, signed in 2001 by then-Mayor Dale Covington and then-Pittsburg County Commission Chairman Gene Rogers, leased the property and buildings on which the Expo Center is located to the city of McAlester for 30 years at a cost of $1.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said this week he's waiting to hear something from the city, in reply to the letter commissioners sent to the city in June, telling them the commissioners were terminating the lease agreement.
"We sent that letter," Smith said. "I'm waiting on a response from them."
Smith said that he hasn't talked to a city councilor or to McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak regarding the matter since the commissioners sent the letter.
"We were told they were going to discuss it at a council meeting," he said. He said the lease covered more than the Expo Center building. He maintained it also includes the softball field and the archery range, both operated by the city of McAlester.
"They were interested in keeping the softball field and the archery range," Smith said.
"That's part of the property they leased for a dollar," he said. Smith said the county has no plans to try and take over operations of either softball field or the archery range and he would have no objection to the city continuing to operate both facilities.
One of the problems with the Expo Center since its construction has been a lack of air conditioning in the large area on its west side, where everything from basketball games and rodeos, from concerts and a major part of the Italian Festival, are held.
It's also the site where numerous COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered since the first round in January as well as drive-through influenza vaccinations in the past.
Have the county commissioners given any thought to using any of the $4.2 million they're getting in American Rescue Funds this year and next year to finally get AC into the facility, which the city has said will cost $1 million?
Smith said he's thought about it, but he wants to make sure the Expo Center will qualify.
"It ought to qualify because of all the shots given out there," Smith said. "These are questions we sent to the Treasury Department," he said, citing the federal agency agency distributing the American Rescue Funds money. Smith also noted he was speaking only for himself, and not the other two county commissioners.
Meanwhile, Stasiak said he's working on getting the Expo Center matter on an upcoming city council meeting agenda.
"I'm trying to formulate how to put together an agenda item, so we can talk about our equipment," Stasiak said, referring to city-owned equipment and other property inside the Expo Center.
"We want to get our stuff out of there," Stasiak said. "The commissioners want us to leave everything.
"We cant just leave that stuff," Stasiak said. Anything the city owns and does not intend to keep would have to be declared surplus and then sold, he said.
Stasiak distributed a copy of letter the commissioners sent announcing the Expo Center contract termination to city councilors during the July 13 city council meeting, but with nothing listed as an action item on the agenda, they took no action on the matter.
Asked if he has a sense any city councilors want to oppose the contract termination, Stasiak said he had not had a conversation with any of the city councilors on that point.
Also, asked if he would he prefer the city fight to keep the contract in place or proceed with vacating the EXPO Center, Stasiak said "I'm not going to figure that out until I get clear direction." If the city does vacate the Expo Center, Stasiak said "I'm hoping for a nice, easy transition.
With the Aug. 15 termination date little more than three weeks away, Stasiak said the city has been in touch with the county.
"We did let them know the events that are scheduled after Aug. 15," Stasiak said, regarding events already booked at the Expo Center. He said the city asked for a contact person with the commissioners' office regarding those upcoming events.
"There are probably 30 things, going on up until 2022," Stasiak said of booked events to be held after the Aug. 15 contract termination date.
"We want to make sure they're provided with that list," Stasiak said. "We are trying to get them that message expediently."
With not only the Expo Center, but the softball complex and possibly the archery range included in the property the city originally leased from the county back in 2001, some negotiations may still be held.
While Stasiak did not dispute the softball complex is on property the city leased from the county, he said he did not think the archery range was a part of it. He said the county has some surveys underway.
While there may be some question about the archery range, there's little disagreement at this point that the city's softball complex is on property the city leased from the county.
Stasiak said he's been told the county is looking to take over operations of the softball complex.
"They're going to cut the softball complex out of it," Stasiak said. "The softball complex is owned by the city. The land it is on is leased from the commissioners."
The News-Capital obtained a copy of the letter sent by the county commissioners to the city in June. It states:
"After careful consideration and several meetings between Commissioners Chairman Ross Selman and City Manager Pete Stasiak, the Board of County Commissioners, Pittsburg County, feel it is in the best interest of the citizens of Pittsburg County to terminate the city of McAlester's lease on the Southeast Expo Center.
"Pittsburg County agrees that any permanent fixtures added to the Expo Center while under the city's care shall remain part of the building, unless it is determined they are no longer needed or obsolete, and then Pittsburg County agrees to notify the city of McAlester so that they may have the opportunity to collect and remove items within a timely manner without cost to the city," the letter continues.
"In turn, Pittsburg County will not hold the city of McAlester liable for any maintenance or repairs to the Expo Center, that was not completed as required by the lease agreement during the duration of said lease.
"The termination of the lease agreement, approved and signed February 20, 2001, will become effective August 15, 2021, at which time all contents and possessions shall become property of Pittsburg County and all rights to the city of McAlester become forfeit," the letter states.
It concludes by telling letter recipients if they have any questions regarding the terms of the termination, they should not hesitate to contact the commissioners' office.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.