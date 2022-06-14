Krystal Bess-Romine resigned as manager of the Southeast Expo Center — leaving the top promotional spot at the facility vacant once again.
For now, operations have shifted to the county commissioners’ offices at the Pittsburg County Courthouse, where bookings and inquiries will be handled by commissioners’ Third Deputy Casidhe Morgan.
Bess-Romine said she’s leaving the Expo Center to take another job.
“I accepted a position with U.S. Foods as a territory manager,” said Bess-Romine, with June 15 being her last day to work as a county employee at the Expo.
Bess-Romine said her territory with U.S. foods includes Eufaula, Muskogee and Tahlequah, with the job allowing her to continue to live in the McAlester area.
“I’m just taking a different career move on what’s best for my family,” Bess-Romine said.
In her resignation letter to the commissioners, Bess-Romine said “I appreciate the opportunity you’ve given me, but I’ve had an offer that I can’t refuse.
“I hope we have opportunities to collaborate in the future,” she said, asking the commissioners to let her know how she can be of help during the transition period.
Morgan said Monday she’ll be assisting with the Expo Center during the transition. She plans to continue working out of the Pittsburg County commissioners’ office at the courthouse, where the phone number is 918-423-1338.
County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said Morgan had already been handling deposits for the Expo Center.
“She’s going to keep doing what she’s doing,” he said.
Smith indicated the commissioners had not expected Bess-Romine to resign.
“We didn’t know anything about it,” he said.
While Smith said Morgan will handle the Expo Center bookings from the courthouse, he said Expo Center Facility Manager Shannon Stacey will be at the Expo Center site to show the facility to anyone who needs to see it prior to booking an event.
A timeline has not been set to seek a new Expo Center manager.
“We’re going to play it by ear, for probably 30 days,” Smith said.
Bess isn’t the only county commissioners’ employee who has resigned. Adam Lawson resigned as maintenance supervisor and the second deputy in the commissioner’s office, Holly Sweetin, has resigned her post.
Commissioners said they got verbal notification from Lawson.
In her resignation letter, Sweetin said she’s resigning, effective June 20. “I am very humbled by the opportunities you have given me to work for Pittsburg County,” she said. “I have learned so much in the four years I’ve been with the commissioners’ office and hope to apply this in my future endeavors.”
Sweetin told the News-Capital she’s attending cosmetology school.
County commissioners took over Expo Center operations from the city of McAlester in 2021. They sent a letter to McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak saying they were terminating a 2001 contract that had given the city of McAlester a 30-year-lease on the building and some adjoining property for a dollar.
Commissioners said after they hired Bess-Romine in 2021 they were glad to have a manager at the Expo Center, following several months of operating the facility without one.
Bess-Romine began as the Expo Center manager starting Nov. 16, 2021. At the time, she continued as the president of the McAlester Chamber of Commerce in a part-time capacity, including continuing to work with the then-pending Sam Wampler Freedom Ford Pro Rodeo, presented by Big V Feeds held in March.
Smith said improvements are continuing on the Expo Center building.
“We’re working on getting the facility in shape and accommodating everybody that we can,” said Smith.
