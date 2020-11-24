Sixty turkeys have been cooked and more than 2,500 cranberry containers have been filled — with the capabilities to add another 500 on short notice, if needed.
Volunteers say everything should be in place for the 35th Annual Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner, set for Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, at the Expo Center in McAlester.
"We're in really good shape," said Jim Kelley, one of the organizers of the event. "Were rockin' and rollin'."
The volunteer effort received a boost when members of the McAlester Buffaloes cheerleading squad came by the Expo Center to help Tuesday.
"We had a bunch of cheerleaders come out," Kelley said. "We're doing good."
Those who have already signed up to participate can pick up their meals beginning around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Expo Center, volunteers said.
They plan to begin delivering meals around 9 a.m. to those Pittsburg County residents who are shut-in or who are otherwise unable to make it to the Expo Center, if arrangements have been made in advance.
Reservations for approximately 2,000 individuals had already been made as of early Tuesday — and the phone calls were still coming.
Organizers said calls should be answered until around noon Wednesday from those wanting to register to participate as well as those who would like to volunteer to help. The number to call is 918 423-7785.
"We don't want to miss anybody," Kelley said.
Organizers said there will be no sit-down dinner served at a central location this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of items will be on the menu, with the main dish being turkey and dressing.
"This year we put the turkey and dressing together," Kelley said.
Also on the menu: Mashed potatoes and giblet gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie and soft drinks. Those helping with the project have been told to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols, including the wearing of masks or other protective gear and wearing gloves when handling food.
While the dinner is primarily put together by present and former county and state officials, they also depend on volunteers from the community stepping forward each year to assist as well.
Some who have volunteered in the past did not come this year, likely because of COVID-19 concerns.
Kelley said he's somewhat concerned if there will be enough volunteers to assist with all of the deliveries on Thanksgiving Day.
Still, he remained confident the number of needed volunteers will show up to help Thanksgiving Day rolls around.
"I have faith in the people," said Kelley.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.