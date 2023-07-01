Nariah Bump smiles as she reflects on giving back to her community.
The Calvin 17-year-old was named the Patriot Auto Group and McAlester News-Capital 2023 Student of the Year after graduating early as the valedictorian with a bevy of community service projects completed.
She participates in Calvin’s Fourth of July cleanup, donates toward veterans Christmas bags, helps with Memorial Day cemetery cleanup, and volunteers to place flags at veterans’ graves. She volunteers at school and church events, is a National Honor Society member and more.
“I just love my community and giving back,” Bump said.
Bump graduated early as valedictorian in her Calving High School class with a 4.08 gpa. She plans to attend Murray State College’s physical therapy assisting program in pursuit of a career.
She said in an essay video required for Student of the Year finalists that her mother, who is a military veteran, motivates her to excel.
“She has always pushed me and my brother to strive to be our best and has held us to very high standards,” Bump said. “One of those being she always expected As — even since kindergarten — on a report card.”
Bump said her mother always told her children to do their best in academics, athletics and in the community.
She became an individual state qualifier in track and cross country on the way to cross country scholarship offers from three colleges.
Bump said her mom also helped give her confidence in achieving early graduation to pursue college and a career sooner than expected.
“She has helped me to know that I can do it,” Bump said. “She has been there the whole time for me to be able to get all my concurrent work done, all my classes done. She has always been there to really even just be someone I can talk to about it.”
Bump was stunned to hear her name called earlier this summer as the Student of the Year and the winner of a new vehicle.
“I heard it and I was like ‘No way, no way,’” Bump excitedly said through a smile.
“And then I had to hug my mom because I was about to cry,” she said.
Patriot Auto Group and the McAlester News-Capital continued a partnership to recognize area high school seniors through a Student of the Year program that honors students’ achievements in the classroom and in their communities.
Patriot Auto Group LLC Principal Dealer Tatton Manning and Patriot Auto Chief Operations Officer Seth Knighton presented Bump with a 2023 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4x4 valued at $34,060.
Bump said her family shares a single car that recently had a tire break off an axle. Then the car they borrowed quit while Bump was on the way to work.
She said a new car will take a financial load off the family and allow her to be less stressed when she goes to college.
“A car would really, really help,” Bump said.
Bump was among Top 6 finalists that included McAlester’s Kynli Jones and Abigail Brown, Lakewood’s Jenessa Dugger, Kiowa’s Jaxon Wills, and Wilburton’s Haylee Baker.
“These six finalists exemplify the best in our community — they’re smart, caring and give back to our community,” MN-C Publisher Reina Owens said. “We thank the finalists and all of our young leaders helping to give our community a brighter future. We also appreciate Patriot Auto Group making this project possible.”
Manning said he started the program in 2015 with the first vehicle given to the Student of the Year in 2016 at the Bartlesville dealership — with Patriot Auto Group giving students more than a dozen vehicles through the program since then.
Patriot Auto partnered with the McAlester News-Capital in 2019 for a program highlighting students in McAlester and the surrounding areas.
