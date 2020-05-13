Armed Forces Day activities in McAlester planned for May 1-2 had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but plans to award AFD scholarships are rolling along.
Although the scheduled May 1 Armed Forces Day Luncheon at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and the May 2 parade in downtown McAlester were both canceled, the AFD Committee wanted to carry on with the scholarships. Armed Forces Day Chairman Jeff Wolf and McAlester Chamber of Commerce Executive Director/CEO Krystal Bess said two AFD scholarships will be awarded.
Wolf said the two scholarships are for $750 each, while Bess noted applications are still being accepted.
"We're taking applications through the end of May," said Bess.
The application process includes a 250-word essay "over why they would like to receive the scholarship," she said.
Money awarded to the scholarship winners will be sent directly to the college the winning students will be attending.
The scholarships are open to applicants who are continuing their higher education. They must have a family military connection, such as having a parent, grandparent or other family member who served in the military, organizers said.
Bess said anyone who needs more information about the AFD scholarship application process can call her at 918-916-5729.
Winners will be selected by members of the Armed Forces Day Committee, she said. Scholarship winners are expected to be selected toward the end of June.
While Wolf and Bess both expressed disappointment that this year's Armed Forces Day activities in McAlester were canceled, they said they were looking forward to having the event in 2021.
Organizers said the AFD luncheon, parade and other events are held to honor those who have served, or are currently serving, in the nation's armed forces.
"We want the veterans to know that even though we're canceling the parade, we haven't forgot about them," Wolf said. "We want them to know they are honored and loved and not forgotten."
That includes those veterans who never got to come home. Wolf paraphrased some lines written by John Maxwell Edmonds honoring those who fell in a battle in World War II.
"They gave their tomorrow, so we can have today," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.