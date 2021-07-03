Dr. Janet Wansick knows her team can handle just about anything after the past year.
Wansick started as Eastern Oklahoma State College’s president in July 2020 about the same time the college implemented a mask requirement among a litany of protocols to limit spread of COVID-19 on campus. She said adjusting for potential contacts and ever-changing protocols helped her team prepare for an array of crises.
“You just have to realize that things are going to happen, and you have to make best decision you can with the information you have, and then move on to the next thing,” Wansick said.
Wansick and the EOSC leadership team wanted to prioritize public safety during the pandemic and formed the COVID-19 Task Force, spearheaded by Vice President of Student and External Affairs Trish McBeath.
Eastern announced requirements for masks and social distancing on campus among several protocols and posted weekly COVID-19 numbers throughout the year.
“We felt like it was important for our community to know where we were sitting,” Wansick said.
Students could self-report a known exposure in an online form so school officials could move them into isolation protocols.
EOSC designated dorms in one wing on campus as the isolation rooms for anyone who tested positive. The school managed those rooms with sanitation protocols, social distancing, providing three meals per day, and more.
McBeath said the school also provided a laptop for students without one so they could continue attending classes virtually, while some students opted to go home instead of quarantining.
“We did the best we could to make them comfortable, but it’s not their room with their stuff, it’s just an empty dorm room with whatever they can grab to take over there,” McBeath said.
McBeath said the COVID-19 numbers dwindled in the last half of the spring semester, including several weeks after spring break with zero cases on campus.
Those dwindling numbers led school officials to lift the mask requirement — but the task force will keep tracking it.
“We’re planning to move forward with a normal school year but we’ll continue to monitor it,” McBeath said.
School officials said they didn’t have a case of transmission between students in the classroom, which also made them comfortable with mitigating protocols.
Wansick said cases could be traced to an event off campus throughout the year and attributed it to many taking precautions.
“We were very pleased that everybody’s taking precautions we feel like they’ve needed to in the classroom setting and when they’re in close contact with people,” Wansick said.
Eastern officials said a large number of employees voluntarily told them they received the COVID-19 vaccination.
The school hosted a vaccination clinic in the spring semester and several students got the jab at the event. Wansick said EOSC nursing students assisted at the events on the Wilburton and McAlester campuses, and the school is considering another one in August.
“We were really pleased they were taking it seriously and trying to stay safe,” Wansick said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
