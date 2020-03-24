Eastern Oklahoma State College will move classes online for the rest of the spring semester and canceled its commencement ceremonies among other precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Steven Smith, president of the college, announced on the EOSC website that classes would move online, commencement ceremonies are canceled, and the college will implement tele-work policies for staff in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“It is important to note that during this rapidly evolving situation Eastern will continue serving its students,” Smith said in the statement. “Delivery methods may be altered, but there is no change in our commitment to student success and productivity.
“We must be vigilant and do our part to protect everyone,” he continued. “We are working to reduce the number of individuals on campus and reduce the possibility of potential exposure to COVID-19.”
Eastern’s May 8 commencement and nurse pinning ceremonies were canceled, but Smith said the college still recognizes the accomplishments of the graduates.
Classes for the remainder of the semester will resume online on March 30.
Smith said online courses will proceed as usual, but face-to-face and hybrid classes will transition to online instruction starting March 30.
He said any students with limited ability to conduct online learning are provided a computer and internet access points at the library and computer labs on the Wilburton and McAlester campuses. Smith added that students will provided instructions on access and how many students can attend.
Eastern also said students in the college’s residential housing should not return and all students should communicate their intentions with the housing office.
“We strongly encourage all residential housing students to NOT return this semester to protect the health of our campus community,” Smith said. “Students without other housing options may remain on campus, and we will assist with their needs.”
Smith said not all employees will be able to work remotely, but administration recommended all who are capable of working from home to do so.
Supervisors will work with employees to develop flexible schedules to minimize contact with others and not disrupt college functions.
He said all employees will receive their monthly pay and the leave policy will be temporarily suspended.
“These actions are drastic, but required and consistent with guidelines/directives of state and federal officials to help protect the health of our campus and community partners,” Smith said.
“Let’s stand together and do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” he added. “Thank you for your cooperation and support as we continue to navigate this unprecedented issue in the history of our Nation. If you have questions or comments, please let me know.”
