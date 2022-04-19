WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College has announced plans for two Commencement Ceremonies and a Nursing Pinning Ceremony for Friday, May 6 at the C.C. Dunlap Field House in Wilburton.
The Nursing Pinning Ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. with a reception immediately following in the Student Center Ballroom.
The Commencement Ceremonies will be divided by academic Division. A 5 p.m. ceremony will include graduates of the Behavioral and Social Sciences Division, Business Division, Science and Mathematics Division, and Nursing. A 7 p.m. ceremony will follow for graduates of the Agriculture Division, and the Language, Humanities and Education Division.
No tickets are required for this year’s event and there will be no limit on guests attending. A livestream of all three ceremonies will be broadcast on Mountaineer TV. Visit radio.eosc.edu/watch to view the free broadcast.
