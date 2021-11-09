Entries coming in for Hartshorne's Saturday Veterans Day Parade

Hartshorne city officials are thrilled at the response to what they say is their first Veterans Day Parade in recent memory.
It set to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, along Pennsylvania Avenue, which is the main street in downtown Hartshorne.
"We wanted to do something positive for the city, so we thought about Veterans Day," said Hartshorne Public Works Authority Administrative Specialist Aaron Williams.
The parade will feature a number of floats, with entries coming in from across Pittsburg County.
"We have entries from Quinton, Kiowa, Savanna and Haileyville," Williams said. He said the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant has also confirmed it will have a float in the parade.
Entries were still coming in Tuesday, with the Choctaw Nation Color Guard planning the presentation of colors at the reviewing stand, at 10th Street and Penn Avenue. Justin Faulkner will be announcer for the event, with plans to recognize each of the nation's military services.
Vicki Lopez Duncan has provided funds for the first, second and third place winners for best entrants in the parade. Duncan plans to present the awards in honor of her father, Alvin E. Lopez, a World War II U.S. Marine Corps veteran whose medals include the Purple Heart.
All sorts of entries are welcome.
"Enter your float, ATV, golf cart, bicycle, wagon or pet in the first annual Veterans Day parade," organizers said. "To adhere to the theme, participants should decorate their float with as much red, white and blue as possible."
Plans call for a $100 prize to be presented for most patriotic float; with a $50 prize going to the most patriotic ATV or golf cart and a $25 prize for most patriotic bicycle, wagon or pet.
Parade entries were set to end at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Organizers said late entries will be placed at the end of the parade lineup. Anyone needing more information can contact Hartshorne City Hall at 918-297-2544.
Parade lineup is to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday in the First Assembly of God Church's east parking lot at 13th Street and Penn Avenue and span to the church's north parking lot, organizers said.
Plans call for the parade to head west down Penn Avenue, then proceed to Eighth Street and Penn Avenue to make a turnaround in Petit's parking lot and then head back east on Penn Avenue. Those who would like to continue in the parade can turn right on Fourteenth Street, proceeding to North Drive and travel through the Beare Manor parking lot, which will give residents at the facility an opportunity to see the parade.
After the drive-through is completed, parade participants can travel north on 13th Street back to the First Assembly of God parking lot and park in the parking lot, organizers said. Awards will be given after the parade is finished, so participants were advised to stay around for the awards presentation.
Williams has been working with Hartshorne City Clerk Elizabeth Wilson and City Treasurer Renee Montgomery to help organize the event.
"It's something we at the city want to do," Williams said. "We want people to come out and enjoy themselves."
