Entries coming in for Hartshorne's Saturday Veterans Day Parade

Vicke Lopez Duncan plans to present awards to the first, second and their place floats in Hartshorne's Veterans Day Parade, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Duncan is donating prize money in memory of her father, Alvin E. Lopez, a U.S. Marine Corps World War II veteran who served as a Hartshorne city councilor for 25 years, shown above with some of his medals.