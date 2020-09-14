WILBURTON — Enrollment is now open for eight-week courses this fall at Eastern Oklahoma State College. Classes begin on Oct. 5 and will conclude at the end of the fall semester on Dec. 11.
The courses offer an additional enrollment option for students who were unable to begin classes in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eight-week courses available during the fall semester include Chemistry; Criminal Procedures and Evidence; Ethics for Criminal Justice; American History to 1877; American History Since 1877; Survey of World Religions; College Algebra; Intro to Mass Communication; Medical Terminology; Nutrition, Orientation; American Federal Government; Intro to Psychology; and Developmental Psychology. All of the courses are online with the exception of Chemistry (Wilburton) and one section of Orientation (McAlester).
The last day to enroll in the fall eight-week courses is Oct. 6. Visit www.eosc.edu for more information and search for course schedules. To schedule an admissions or enrollment appointment, call Wilburton at 918-465-1771; McAlester at 918-426-5272; Antlers at 580-271-0471; or Idabel at 580-286-9431.
