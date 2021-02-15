McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said the county had avoided any major disasters related to winter storms as of near noon Monday — but there have been sporadic issues around the county.
He also noted another round of snow is in the forecast, from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.
The extreme bitter cold has caused the most issues so far, with the high temperature only at 3 degrees near noon Monday and an overnight low forecast at 7 below overnight into Tuesday, with wind chills between 11 and 16 degrees below zero.
"County commissioners have been trying to clear the roads and get them open, but the extreme coal is making the diesel gel up, which is not a good thing" Enloe said Monday. Additives have been added to the diesel mix to help with the situation, he said.
Road graders and other heavy equipment used to held clear the roadways are among the equipment affected, which has slowed efforts by county commissioners to try and get the roads cleared on hills on intersections, he said.
"We've had some power outages around the county," Enloe said, with most of the outages through Kiamichi Electric on Sunday. He said the work crews have done a good job of getting the electricity back up and running as soon as they could.
Enloe said there have also been problems with gas lines at scattered locations, mostly in the rural areas.
"We've had problems with gas lines in some sporadic areas," he said "It's very small areas.
"All in all, we're doing fairly well for dealing with the snow," Enloe said. He noted there is still more snow in the forecast.
"We're getting ready for another round of snow, Tuesday night into Thursday morning," he said.
Enloe joined PSO and other energy companies and others in appealing for everyone to conserve electricity.
"We're under a Level 2 Energy Emergency," he said, with Level 2 the second-highest stage of alert issued by the Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid across 17 central and western states. Enloe said the Office of Emergency Management planned to issue an alert in connection with the emergency.
Shortly afterwards, Southwest Power Pool issued the Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert, stating operating reserves were below the required minimum and directing its member utilities to implement controlled service interruptions if it becomes necessary.
"We're asking people to conserve energy as much as they can," Enloe said. If you don't need a light, turn if off, he suggested. Enloe asked people to avoid using major appliances, such as washing machines and clothes dryers during the current run of extreme cold weather, because they use lots of electricity.
He noted that with the SPP providing energy to 17 states, it is more than an area challenge.
"If rolling blackouts happen, there's nothing that Kiamichi Electric or PSO can do," he said. "It's as bad as you can get."
The hope was there would be enough voluntary conservation that it would not come to that.
Like all 77 counties in Oklahoma, Pittsburg County is covered in a disaster declaration issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Enloe said one of the major results has been to clear the way for trucking companies and others to bring in needed supplies and equipment without having to go through the regular permitting process.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
