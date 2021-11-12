It’s been 12 years since snorting bulls and bucking broncos kicked up dirt in the rodeo arena at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester — but attempts by Warden Jim Farris to bring it back are out of the chutes and gaining speed.
Oklahoma State Penitentiary /Jackie Brannon Correctional Center Warden Farris is determined to see a resurgence of the OSP Prison Rodeo, held for decades behind the walls of Oklahoma’s maximum-security prison.
“I’m fully confident this is going to happen,” Farris said of the prison rodeo’s return.
Farris maintains he is fully committed to bring the prison rodeo back to OSP, with the hiring of an engineering firm to determine exactly what it will take to make the prison rodeo arena and the arena grounds usable once more.
“My goal is for next fall having a rodeo going full-speed,” Farris said referring to the fall of 2022. Since the rodeo was traditionally held around the Labor Day weekend, it would fit into the general timeframe of when the rodeo used to occur.
Farris is so committed that a larger-than-life statue of an inmate atop a bucking bull has been installed near the entrance to OSP. An inmate artist painted the statue to make it look even more lifelike.
“It still needs a little touching up,” Farris said.
Farris is well aware it will take much more than optimism to achieve the resurgence of the OSP Prison Rodeo — once billed as the largest prison rodeo in the nation before its cancellation when the Oklahoma Department of Corrections abruptly pulled its support.
The warden maintains the time is right to bring the state prison system’s support back to the event. He’s already started on one of the first steps — learning from an engineering standpoint exactly what it will take to bring the dilapidated prison rodeo arena, concrete bleachers and the arena grounds back up to the level needed to safely host the large outdoor rodeo.
To get those answers, Farris contacted BKL, Inc. of Tulsa, an engineering and architectural firm, with work already underway.
“I’ve got people in the rodeo arena,” Farris said this week. “Engineers are formulating a plan for our grandstand.”
Concrete bleachers inside the rodeo arena are dilapidated and some are crumbling, sinking into the ground, or cracking. Some bleachers may be unrepairable and new bleachers may have to be placed in several spots, but Farris wants to preserve as much of the original arena as he can.
Once what’s needed is determined, Farris wants to see work quickly commence.
“We’ve got contractors coming in every day,” Farris said “We’re just trying to make it happen. We’ve got a lot of support.”
Some of that support is from the city of McAlester, with city leaders enthusiastic about the possibility of reviving the once-popular OSP Prison Rodeo. Mayor John Browne said reviving it would do a lot for McAlester.
“It’s a big draw for the city,” Browne said. “It brings in people from all over the state. Tourism-wise, it would be one of the best things we could do.”
Browne said it would also be beneficial in other ways.
“Aside from tourism, I haven’t heard from anybody who wasn’t a fan of the rodeo,” Browne said. “It used to be a big thing, nearly a week long.”
While the OSP Prison Rodeo was usually held on the weekend, promotional events preceded it. Many storefront windows were temporarily painted with prison rodeo-related themes. Other events included a parade in downtown McAlester, including one led by the legendary Western swing artist Bob Wills. Wardens often hosted barbecues for local leaders and visitors on the prison grounds.
“I remember the prison band used to play downtown,” Browne said.
He also recalled the competition from rodeo teams consisting of inmates from other correctional facilities around the state, bringing about a sense of competition.
“All-around, it seems it does a lot of good for the city and people throughout Oklahoma,” he said.
Farris plans to do more than simply replicate the popular OSP prison rodeos of the past.
“I’m not going to do it like that,” he said. “I’m going to make it bigger and better.”
He mentioned the possibility of bringing major music acts to perform inside the rodeo arena. Major artists such as Johnny Cash and the Beach Boys have previously performed inside the rodeo arena. Those were concerts held exclusively for inmates, not shows during the prison rodeo — although the Beach Boys also performed a surprise set for students during an assembly at McAlester High School while they were in town.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and several state legislators traveled to McAlester earlier this year to look over the site, said Farris, who added he’s got lots of support from the governor as well as state legislators.
All of that has led to the warden’s belief the prison rodeo is on-track to return.
Farris noted that OSP, which began operations only a year after statehood in1908, is the oldest DOC facility in the state.
“I don’t know if it’s ever 100 percent, but we’re trying to preserve our history here,” said Farris.
Until its 2010 cancellation, OSP’s Prison Rodeo drew thousands of visitors and locals to McAlester. Along with traditional rodeo activities, including bull and bronc riding, calf roping and steer wrestling, it also featured unique events and specialty acts, such as money the hard way, the tub ride and wild horse race, continuing for approximately 70 nonconsecutive years.
OSP’s prison rodeo started in 1940, followed by an interruption of several years due to World War II. After the war ended in 1945, the rodeo resumed in 1948.
Another interruption followed the devastating 1973 OSP prison riot, with the prison rodeo resuming in 1978. It had evolved into a joint venture involving the DOC, the city of McAlester and the McAlester Chamber of Commerce — until the DOC’s cancellation of the 2010 event.
Following the 2009 Prison Rodeo, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections cancelled the rodeo the following year — citing the state budget crunch at the time, a personnel shortage and the deteriorating condition of the prison’s rodeo arena.
Local and state officials tried unsuccessfully for several years to bring it back. Offers for help with security came from local law enforcement officers. Discussions were also held about the city or county contributing to the prison rodeo arena’s repairs. Without the DOC fully on-board, none of those efforts proved successful.
To get more insight into what’s needed to hold another prison rodeo in McAlester, Farris planned to attend the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, Louisiana this spring, but the scheduled May spring rodeos were canceled due to an upswing in COVID-19 cases. So were those scheduled for this October.
Farris hopes the Angola Prison Rodeo will be held this spring, so he can look at it to see if he can pick up any pointers before he brings the prison rodeo back to McAlester, something he reiterated he is committed to achieving.
“I think it will be electrifying,” he said.
