A 1978 Lincoln Continental slowly rolls into the Shared Blessings parking lot before Joey Clark steps out in an checkered suit that looks like it's from a 70s gameshow.
The video is one of several funny ads on the Shared Blessings Facebook page showing the director of operations for the McAlester-based ministry detailing the organization's first-ever telethon set for Dec. 7-8.
Shared Blessings Executive Director Scott Walker said the idea came up months ago for a COVID-19 proof event and fundraiser — and he believes it will be fun for the whole community.
"We want this to be a two-night thing where people are celebrating the community involvement and what Shared Blessings is able to do because of everyone's involvement," Walker said.
"We want this to be something the community's coming together to do something good before the end of the year," he added.
So what will the telethon include?
"Basically you're going to have two hours of moving one thing to the next every 3-4 minutes," Walker said. "Interviews, testimonies, humorous videos, community entertainment, there'll obviously be fundraising built into all of that, interviews with teachers."
"And we'll be highlighting all the different facets of our ministries," Walker said.
Shared Blessings began in 1998 through the efforts of Devonna Edwards and now serves more than 2,500 people each month through various programs by partnering with area churches, civic organizations, businesses, corporations, agencies, foundations and individuals to address needs.
The organization addresses needs of students in the area by providing beds, clothing, and meals, offers financial assistance, and more.
Walker said the telethon will include local artists and people, performances by Pam's Academy of Dance and Angie's Dance Plus,
He said the telethon will be done online with a text-to-give and online donation options through SharedBlessings.tv and the organization's Facebook page.
Walker said anyone watching can use those options to donate to the organization, which will go toward one-time gifts and potentially commitments for the next year.
But he mainly hopes the community enjoys a fun event together.
"Let's do something great to end the year together," Walker said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
