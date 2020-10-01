Emmy-winning series spotlights local artist

McAlester artist Jason Wilson is amazed at how quickly things have been happening for him since he made the commitment to seriously pursue his art career.
Not only is he a multi-award-winning artist, he’s also had his artwork on display in some of the state’s most vaunted art galleries and his work has been recognized out-of-state as well.
After a multi-car crash last October left him seriously injured, Wilson didn’t know for awhile if he would ever be able to paint again.
He didn’t give up though — and now he’s not only painting once more, he’s seeing even more recognition coming his way.
Wilson is currently involved with the Qu’aint Collaboration project, in which he paints from inspiration based on works done by a group of quilters, while he also inspires the quilters.
Wilson and the Qu’aint Collaboration project are set to be featured on OETA’s Emmy Award-winning “Gallery America” program set to air at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. The OETA public television channel airs on Channel 3 on Vyve Broadband television in McAlester, while it airs on Channel 11 on several satellite television stations in the McAlester area.
“I do paintings inspired by quilts,” Wilson said. The Qu’aint Collaboration project is not the first time he’s been influenced by quilters. It goes all the way back to his childhood, when he was a kid with a pencil inspired by his grandmother, famed local quilter Gertrude “Ma” Wilson in Hartshorne.
Painting is not Wilson’s only career. He continues to serve as pastor at the First Baptist Church in Dow and he retired as the longtime art instructor at Hartshorne High School following the auto accident.
He has a studio set up in the home where he and his wife, Patte Wilson, live in McAlester, where he now devotes much of time to his art.
Jason Wilson’s artwork has attracted lots of attention. His work has been displayed in the Paseo Gallery in Oklahoma City, in the Brady Arts District in Tulsa, also known as the Tulsa Arts District, and in Eufaula.
He currently has work on display at The Vault Gallery and Gathering in Pauls Valley.
Wilson has also been nominated by the “Oklahoma Gazette” arts publication for Best Visual Artist in Oklahoma in its Best of 2020 poll. Voting is currently underway online at the Best of OKC 2020 website. Wilson said anyone can who signs in can vote once a day, and he appreciates any local support he gets.
“I may not win it, but it’s cool to be nominated,” said Wilson.
