Emmy-winning series spotlights local artist

JAMES BEATY | Staff photo

McAlester artist Jason Wilson relates the concept behind Qu’aint Collaboration series, in which he paints from inspiration based on a group of quilters, while he inspires the quilters as well. Wilson and the Qu’aint Collaboration project are set to be featured on OETA’s Emmy Award-winning “Gallery America” program set to air at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Wilson’s painting and the quilt that inspired are displayed to his left.