Emily Andrews' breath could be seen in chilly night air as she ran with a smile the final steps to claim her prize.
She claimed the winning ticket for the $10,000 Christmas Ticket Drawing on Tuesday to cheers from hundreds of people bundled up for the event along Choctaw Avenue in downtown McAlester.
The winning ticket came from Ascension Accounting in McAlester.
Jeanie McCabe has organized McAlester’s annual $10,000 Cash Giveaway for the last nine years and told the crowd Tuesday that 796,000 total tickets entered the hopper this year.
McCabe emceed the event along with Megan Water and McAlester Mayor John Browne, who all described each prize in detail and entertained the crowd in between the 5 minutes given for a ticket winner to claim their prize throughout the night.
A group of business owners started the event nearly 30 years ago as the McAlester Christmas Promotion, a nonprofit not affiliated with the city, to encourage residents to shop local.
Shoppers who visit participating businesses receive one free ticket when visiting and another ticket for every $10 spent up to $1,000 — but businesses can give away more if they choose.
McCabe said she was grateful for community support for the event in its 28th year and hopes the event can continue to grow.
Sponsors must pay a certain price to fund the event that goes toward ticket costs and the prize money.
McCabe said 90 sponsors made it possible for the event to give away $33,175 and additional prizes this year.
The event was broadcast on McAlester Radio and live-streamed from the drawing’s Facebook page at “McAlester’s $10,000 Christmas Giveaway.”
The McAlester News-Capital also live-streamed the event and a recording is still available on the newspaper’s Facebook page along with links to additional coverage.
The event drew tickets for several prizes leading up to the grand prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.