Emergency Management getting masks, PPE for area schools

McAlester/Pittsburg County Officer of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe and other members of the local Command Center are awaiting the delivery of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment as schools in Pittsburg County and southeastern Oklahoma continue reopening for the fall semester.
Although the exact time of delivery hadn't been set as of early Monday, Enloe expected the items to be delivered and available later this week.
"The PPEs are coming and we're going to be pushing it out on Thursday from the Expo Center," Enloe said. He was awaiting more information from the state regarding delivery times so he could begin getting in touch with schools. Plans call for the schools to send personnel to the Expo Center to pick up the PPE.
Several types of PPE will be available
"Schools will receive PPEs including gowns, face shields, gloves and cloth masks," Enloe said.
"There will get two masks for adults and two for children," Enloe said, referring to the students in the kindergarten through the 12th grades. Masks will be washable and reusable, he said.
Enloe said Pittsburg County will be the regional distribution point for a number of other counties in Southeastern Oklahoma, including Latimer, LeFlore, Pushmataha, Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw and McCurtain counties.
He was awaiting more details Monday afternoon regarding exactly when the state would deliver the PPE.
"We're still trying to coordinate," he said.
Emergency Management continues to assist the schools in other ways.
"We're still pushing out disinfectant solutions to disinfect the schools, locker doors and buses," Enloe said.
The McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management is continuing with its other deliveries of PPE as well, including to nursing homes.
A mandate requiring the wearing of face masks or other protective facial barriers is set to go into effect in McAlester on Aug. 23.
Enloe is hoping those who are already taking protective measures by wearing face masks will continue to do so.
"Our numbers are still climbing," he said. "We're asking everybody to continue to wear their masks."
Shipments from the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management are being distributed as part of Gov. Kevin Stitt's initiative program as schools begin to reopen around the state. Supplies of PPEs were delivered Friday to Oklahoma City and Tulsa for distribution to schools for students from kindergarten through the 12th grade.
Tulsa County and Oklahoma County distribution sites were also to serve Canadian, Cleveland Logan, McClain and Pottawatomie counties, said the Oklahoma County Office of Emergency Management.
OEM is delivering the school PPE orders to 11 regional sites. Distribution is being coordinated with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Department of Education, along with county, municipal and tribal emergency managers, the OEM said.
"Purchasing and delivering millions of items of PPE is no small task," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a release from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.
"I know Director Mark Gower and the Department of Emergency Management have been working tirelessly to get these masks and other equipment to our schools as fast as possible and I am proud of their efforts," Stitt said. "I also want to thank our local emergency managers for answering the call to serve their communities once again as we work together to protect our students and teachers."
Gower lauded the partnerships involved.
"In emergency management, we often rely on partnerships and this project truly would not be possible without the partnership of emergency managers from cities, towns, counties and tribes across the state," Gower said. "These emergency managers have stepped up time and time again throughout the COVID-19 emergency to make sure we could meet the needs of our schools, first responders, election boards and more."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.