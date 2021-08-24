Electronic equipment used to provide internet and internet phone service to the Expo Center in McAlester has been reported taken from the facility sometime during the Expo's transition from the city of McAlester to the Pittsburg County commissioners.
Neither the county or the city are blaming each other for the missing equipment.
Both McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak and the Pittsburg County commissioners say they have no idea how the equipment owned by Biztel Communications came to be missing.
Biztel owner Joe Breeden reported the missing equipment to law enforcement. He said the city and the county determined the matter should be reported to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.
Breeden said the missing equipment is valued at $1,504.
"We lost a network switch for a 24 point PoE network," Breeden said, using the acronym for a Power over Ethernet and referring to equipment that transmits power and data simultaneously to a network device.
It's part of the setup Breeden uses to provide internet service, access points and to power internet phones at the Expo Center.
Breeden said four internet access points and one outdoor access points are also among the missing items. The access points are small electronic boxes about eight inches wide, while the outdoor access point is a small, square box with four antennas, he said.
Trying to get a jump on providing internet and internet phone service to the Expo Center for the county, Breeden said Biztel had been working with the equipment at the Expo Center after the city had moved all of its network equipment out of the facility.
"I was trying to get it out there and working as soon as I could," he said. Breeden said he left the equipment at the Expo Center on Friday, Aug. 13.
"It was upstairs in a small room the city had been using as an IT room," he said. When Breeden returned to the Expo Center on Monday after the commissioners had taken possession of the Expo Center, the equipment with which has been working was gone, Breeden said.
Thinking the equipment may have been moved by mistake, Breeden asked city and county officials about it.
"Everybody has been cooperative," Breeden said. Everyone he's talked to told him they do not know anything about the missing equipment.
Is the missing equipment something that can be quickly replaced?
"I have it on order; some of it is hard to come by," Breeden said, with some of the crucial equipment on back-order.
"That network switch is the controller," Breeden said, adding the switch is used to distribute power and signals for the internet system and internet phones throughout the building.
Does this mean the Expo Center is currently without internet service?
"They have limited internet access," Breeden said. He said he connected his own personal device to provide the temporary service.
Breeden said some of the equipment that was taken had already been connected.
"We had installed the switch and one of the access points," Breeden said of the work conducted on Friday, Aug. 13. "The others were still in a box."
It appears to be more than someone accidentally moving some boxes, because some of the equipment had to be disconnected.
"They did have to unplug the switch and the access point," Breeden said.
One thing that caught Breeden's attention is some AT&T equipment similar to the missing equipment was left behind in the room, leaving the impression the equipment taken was taken for a specific purpose.
Breeded said he found out about the missing equipment on Monday, Aug. 16.
"Monday morning we were going to complete the installation," Breeden said. That's when he found the equipment was gone.
Breeden said a loss of $1,504 in equipment is significant loss for his business.
"I wish somebody would return it," he said.
City Manager Pete Stasiak she and McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner personally took the keys to the Expo Center to Commission Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman on Monday, Aug. 16. Stasiak said the subject of missing Biztel equipment never came up at the time.
"They did not ask me about it," Stasiak said. "It's my understanding when we left that Friday, everything was locked up," Stasiak said, referring to the Expo Center. He said Biztel asked the city about the company's missing equipment, but Stasiak said the city had no information about it.
Stasiak said the city had people cleaning carpets at the Expo Center on Saturday.
"My understanding is we were cleaning carpets on the first floor," Stasiak said, adding that it's also his understanding that nobody involved with the cleaning went on the second floor that day.
County commissioners said the learned about the missing equipment when Breeden told them about it
District 2 Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith said the commissioners wanted to get the internet and other tech systems in place before a major event, so vendors could run credit cards. He said it would take a person with some expertise to know how to connect and use the missing equipment.
"A common guy would not know how," said Smith.
Anyone with any information regarding the missing equipment can contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at 918-423-5858.
Meanwhile, Smith said during a walkthrough of the Expo Center he noticed some empty areas where television sets had previously been attached to the walls.
Smith noted that City Manager Pete Stasiak had previously informed Pittsburg County commissioners that anything attached to the Expo Center building would be left when the city moved out by the Aug.15 deadline commissioners had given them.
"Those TVs in the lobby and the office, they were bolted to the walls," Smith said,
Asked about the matter by the News-Capital, Stasiak acknowledged the city took a television set or sets from the Expo Center.
"We took the TVs," Stasiak said in response to the query, adding that he thought there was only one TV out there.
Was it attached to the wall of the Expo Center?
"It was attached," Stasiak said.
Stasiak said the city will return the TV set, or TV sets, if more than one was taken, if the commissioners ask him to do so.
"If they contact me and want that TV back, they can have it." Stasiak said. He said will see that any TV set the city took from the Expo Center is returned if the commissioners make the request.
McAlester Mayor John Brown said the city had identified about $4 million in city property at the Expo Center. When there's that much involved, there's the potential for mistakes, he said.
"If mistakes were made on the city side, we will be happy to correct them," Browne said.
The city of McAlester handed over operations of the Expo Center to Pittsburg County commissioners on Aug. 16, meeting an Aug. 15 deadline commissioners set for the city to leave the building. County commissioners sent the city of McAlester a letter in June informing the city that the commissioners were terminating a 2001 contract where the county had leased the Expo Center and some adjoining property to the city for 30 years at the cost of $1.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.