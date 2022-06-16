This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in the District 15 state senate seat.
Candidates for District 15 State Representative answer: What would you do to promote economic development and bring jobs to Southeast Oklahoma if elected?
Randy Randleman
The very first thing I would do is get on the infrastructure of fiber optics. We have to have significant fiber optics in Oklahoma to get big companies to come here.
We passed House Bill 3835 that allows fiber optic companies to attach equipment to electric poles. That's what I would do first thing. We're got to have electricity in areas. We've got to have good water supplies, everything.
We've got two big ones in Northeast Oklahoma. I think the next one will be in Southeastern Oklahoma or Western Oklahoma. We just got the big one in Northeastern Oklahoma, in Pryor, with Panasonic building batteries. Kansas was a competitor. Northeast Oklahoma was chosen because of recreation, lakes and the beautiful countryside. It makes sense Southeast Oklahoma will be the next one.
Angie Brinlee
I would fight to assert state sovereignty and authority according to the 10th Amendment to protect Oklahomans' individual liberty from a tyrannical federal administration. Further, I believe when we remove needless government regulations upon our small businesses, farmers and ranchers, then Oklahoma will be a beacon to all freedom-loving Americans to come invest and live in Oklahoma where there is great opportunity for success and to raise your family.
