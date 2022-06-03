This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running for District 18 District Attorney in the June 28 primary.
Candidates for District 18 District Attorney answer: What will you do to ensure transparency if elected district attorney?
Matt Sheets
There are certain parts of the District Attorney’s office that cannot be open to the public to protect the integrity of investigations and prosecutions, but most importantly to protect victims. While the public has a right to know some things, my commitment will be to making sure justice is done first, and then, we can make sure the public knows what it needs to know. Similarly to how the U.S. Attorney posts updates after a case is over.
However, more can be done to ensure transparency of the DA’s office. For starters, my DA’s office will have a Facebook page that will post updates when we issue warrants for those not following DA Supervision rules. Individuals, not in compliance, will see their name, and have a chance to correct the issues before being arrested without notice, just like how court clerk used to post cost warrants.
Chuck Sullivan
That’s a much more difficult issue because the nature of virtually everything we do is required to be confidential until it’s tried. Until it’s actually put in front of a fact-finder, it’s confidential and it’s required to be. That ensures that the victim’s rights are protected, and that the defendant’s rights are protected. I’ve always tried to keep good working relationships with the media and answer any question I can. We will inform the public as much as we can, but the nature of prosecution requires the majority of things be kept confidential until they’re tried.
