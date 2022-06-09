This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running for District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner in the June 28 primary.
Candidates for District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner answer: What other issues do Pittsburg County Commissioners hope to address if elected?
Ross Selman
You still can't have a number one. One of the main things is our marijuana bill. The county is getting zero dollars. Concrete trucks run down our roads. Lumber trucks run down our roads. They use semitrailers down our roads. I've been working on that since day one.
Water districts don't have enough water to support people and the marijuana grow companies. They use an ungodly amount of water to grow plants. Rural districts can't keep up. People with houses have low pressure. The county is not getting anything whatsoever. Give us a percentage or cut somewhere.
Our large project monies have been cut. Counties don't have money for large projects, such as a $6 million bridge. I've got two projects on the list, six years, but our funding was cut. They need to remove the cap on CIRB funding. We're working with the legislature to raise it.
Trent Myers
I'd like to see us make everything more efficient and work together. The more efficient you can be, the more money you will save and help everybody in Pittsburg County. I'm not saying the county isn't efficient. I'm just saying the county can be more efficient. There's always a way to build a better mousetrap.
Glen Padgett
Getting roads in shape is my main priority. If you get roads in shape, you can save money in other places, get bigger projects. Roads aren't in great shape: I could get them in shape. Saving tax dollars — if you do the job right the first time, you don't have to do it again.
It may take longer, but if you do the job right the first time, you don't have to come back and do it again.
It's a process, going in there. I worked for the county for seven and a-half years. I want to put a lot of equipment back to use. I just want to get in there and help the people.
Logan Sanders
I would like to see more economic growth for the area, as we all know we’ve had a decrease in the past few years. We need to get industries back to McAlester and surrounding areas. More industry brings more folks, which brings in more revenue and only helps to build a strong economy.
