This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running for District 18 District Attorney in the June 28 primary.
Candidates for District 18 District Attorney answer: What other issue do you hope to address if elected?
Chuck Sullivan
That issue is crime — crime and punishment. How do we do that effectively and efficiently? We want to balance all these interests between protecting the Constitution and its due process rights, getting justice for victims, fiscal responsibility, and working with responsible criminal justice reform. Those are the issues. The issues that lay before us will remain after the election and those are the things we want to keep working on.
Matt Sheets
Secondary to fixing the public faith in the justice system, but directly correlated is improving the quality of legal services by the District Attorney’s office. There will be an established number for cops to call during events and get direct legal advice on how to handle a situation in real-time to avoid problems later. Law enforcement can’t do their job if a DA won’t give them a straight answer on complex legal issues that develop. Right now, no such support exists.
Included within that is improved legal advice given to County Officers. The DA is the legal advisor to the county. Commissioners and County officers need good, correct answers to legal questions. Never forget that DA Sullivan told the Commissioners that TIFs were unconstitutional and tried to block McAlester’s economic development of the new Hobby Lobby and Starbucks area. Sullivan’s incorrect advice could have cost McAlester progress and jobs.
