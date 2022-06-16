This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in the District 15 state senate seat.
Candidates for District 15 State Representative answer: What other issue do you hope to address is elected?
Randy Randleman
This goes to my strengths — establishing mental health facilities for children. If I've got a child contemplating violence or suicide, we established a crisis team along with an urgent care unit in McAlester in January. It's Carl Albert Urgent Care. It's for evaluation. They can keep him for seven days. After seven days, they have to release him to a therapist or a psychiatric hospital. You don't have a psychiatric hospital. We're looking to establish an Adolescent Crisis Psychiatric Hospital in McAlester, maybe at the McAlester Regional Health Center.
The state commissioner of Mental Health promised me in two years, we will be looking at establishing an urgent care unit and an Adolescent Crisis Psychiatric Hospital in Poteau.
Since I've been up there (at the state House) for two seasons, I've passed six bills for the state.
Angie Brinlee
The issues I hope to address would be the protection and reclaiming of our foundational 1st and 2nd Amendment rights. I also would like to put in safeguards to ensure that Oklahoma elections are fair and secure.
