This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in the District 15 state senate seat.
Randy Randleman
My immediate goal is to get some relief to our constituents. It could be tax money, or just give something to people hurting because of inflation. Right now I serve on the Budget and Appropriations Committee for Mental Health that covers Medicaid and Medicare. We'll meet and look at the budget. People are down because of the inflation Biden has put on us. That's my immediate number one.
The second thing is to handle abortion so we do abolish abortion. That is saving lives. We also have a large amount of kids dying in the U.S., either by being killed, neurological problems or viruses.
Being a Christian person, I believe that's what God would want from us. I would work just as hard for the children that are alive as for the unborn. I think God's about life, no matter who it is. God's about life and serving the people.
Angie Brinlee
My top priority if elected would be to guard against the attacks upon our children in public education. I believe we send our children to be educated not indoctrinated with dangerous and hate-filled ideology. Telemed in public schools with the first of the year form has parents signing away care, custody and control of their child is a recipe for disaster.
