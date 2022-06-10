This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running for District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner in the June 28 primary.
Candidates for District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner answer: What can Pittsburg County Commissioners do to promote economic development?
Ross Selman
What we're doing now. It's a process. I was on the first time for the penny sales tax passed in 2016 for the roads. You get better roads, you get more people like to drive down those roads and move here.
With the asphalt plant, we can do more with the money we have. We've taken the Expo back and trying to get air and heat in it.
Overall, we're trying to make things appealing and convenient to get to and from, trying to grow our county and take care of what we've got already.
Trent Myers
The bid deal is the commissioners don't have time to do economic development on our own.We need to find somebody good for that, helping us get businesses here. Getting the Expo going will help with economic development. If you promote it, people are going to come and buy groceries, stay in motels and eat in restaurants.
Not just the Expo, we need to find other ways to get businesses here.The city of McAlester promotes in city limits — but there's no reason why we can't promote economic growth in and out of the city. It's one of those deals, it's a moving target. You've got to be working at it all the time.
Glen Padgett
I would have to get with other people; see who's coming here, if they need trucking in and out, if they need road access.
I'll have to get in there and look and bring business in. A-OK railroad, if they need a spur to get products out. Between the county and the railroad, they might be able to get together and bring in companies that need that kind of service. There's a lot of railroad between McAlester and Haywood. They could talk to other companies and see if that's suitable for them.
County commissioners could get with the railroad. We could get businesses to come here and ship their products by rail. That railroad goes to the industrial park. Commissioners could work with the city and the railroad. The county and city need to work together. If you don't have the county and the city working together, you've got problems.
Logan Sanders
I'm not well experienced in everything commissioners can do for economic growth yet. But the thing that comes to mind is the TIF (Tax Increment Financing) district like we did with the Shops at McAlester, to where you can give businesses the tax break so they can come in, get their feet on the ground and get running, then they start paying taxes. That'll bring in more businesses. I haven't seen numbers to say whether this one has helps or hurts, but I would think it would entice businesses to come into McAlester.
