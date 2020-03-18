The Oklahoma Election Board declared Wednesday an election emergency for local elections scheduled throughout the state April 7.
The election emergency declaration will require County Election Boards to accept resolutions adopted by the governing bodies of school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties to move their April 7 elections to another date. Regular and statutory elections could be rescheduled on June 30, the next available election date and the date of the State Primary Election. Special elections could be rescheduled for any election date allowed by law.
“We are in uncharted waters here, so I am hopeful we have found a sensible solution that is consistent with the spirit of the law and avoids bureaucratic overreach by state election officials,” Ziriax said. “As Oklahoma’s chief election official, I strongly urge school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties with April 7 elections to take immediate action to reschedule and help efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”
County Election Board Secretaries will reach out to the local governments holding elections in their counties to inform them of the election emergency and the option of rescheduling their April 7 elections.
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes said her office has reached out to local entities with scheduled elections.
“We have contacted the entities and some indicated that they would like to reschedule but must meet with their Board to make any decisions,” Barnes said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said the city's April 7 runoff elections are set to be discussed at the regular city council meeting at 6 p.m. March 24.
Local elections that could be affected by the declarations are:
City of McAlester council member for Wards 1 and 5.
Haywood Public Schools board member number 1.
Hartshorne Public Schools board member number 5.
Indianola Public Schools board member 5.
Pittsburg Public Schools propositions 1 and 2.
Clayton Public Schools board member 5.
Ziriax said voters who have questions about whether or not an election will be rescheduled are encouraged to contact the local government that scheduled the election.
