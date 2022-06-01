This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running for District 18 District Attorney in the June 28 primary.
Candidates for District 18 District Attorney answer: What will be your top priority if elected?
Chuck Sullivan
My top priority will be to faithfully fulfill the duties of my office. That includes prosecuting crime on behalf of the state of Oklahoma. It includes the advising and defense work I do for all the other elected county officers. It certainly involves the community partnerships that we’ve built with the victims’ services groups and other agencies — and maintaining those.
Matt Sheets
The top priority will be restoring the public’s faith in the criminal justice system. We will change the way the DA’s office operates. Every jury docket will have good cases being tried by competent skilled prosecutors, giving the public their say in sentencing. We will reopen the lines of communication with law enforcement and work in partnership to make sure cases are handled the right way.
Additionally, we will change the way victims are treated by the DA’s office, in 2020, Pittsburg County dismissed nearly 200 of 750 felonies, because “victims weren’t cooperating.” This is a huge red flag that victims don’t trust the process. From the moment a case is filed until a final resolution, the DA’s Victim Witness Coordinators should be in contact with victims, helping them access the resources they need, developing trust, and building a relationship so that a victim feels safe showing up to testify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.