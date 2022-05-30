This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running for District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner in the June 28 primary.
Candidates for District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner answer: What is your top priority if elected?
Ross Selman
With this job, public safety is number one. That's for locals and citizens of this county and passers-through.
There's really no top priority. There's your road district, the asphalt plant, courthouse and the Expo Center now. Also emergency management, the jail, the animal shelter.That's all part of our oversight. Air conditioning and heating.
It's hard to say this is number one. We're dealing with multiple number ones at the same time.
Trent Myers
We're going to go through everything, look at the budget, see how much they owe on equipment.
When I was in there, we didn't have that sales tax they have now, just gross production tax is what we operated on.
They purchased a bunch of equipment. I'll see what they got and what they owe; assess what we need to do to roads — that's a never-ending process.
Another thing is the northwest part of the county is having an oil and gas boom. The roads are going to take a real beating. We need to work with the oilfields to get a little of that back. I feel like I can manage money better than anybody.
We've got the Southeast Expo. Like everything else, we will have to run it like a business. For that thing to make money, we need something in there every week.
Glen Padgett
My top priority is saving the taxpayers money and getting the roads like they should be. I worked for the county seven and a-half years. There's a lot of these county roads not being maintained right. There's no drainage on a lot of them.
I worked construction building highways. The first thing you've got to do is get drainage. If you don't have drainage on a road, water will get under it and you will get soft spots.
And keeping oilfield trucks off roads where they're not supposed to be. They cut through a lot of these county roads and tear them up.That's another priority, keeping these oilfield trucks trucks off the roads where they don't need to be.
Logan Sanders
Review our budget and see where we can save money and where we can apply those savings to get the most out of our dollar. I would like to see more transparency from the office to the general public, to inform us of where and how our tax dollars are being spent.
