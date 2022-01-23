This is a series of questions and answers with candidates running for McAlester city council seats in the Feb. 8 election.
5. What is another important topic not mentioned here that you hope to address?
WARD 2
FEW: Community involvement. The more people that are involved in our community the stronger it is. I’ve spent over a decade making McAlester a cleaner, safer, and more beautiful place to live. Through my leadership of Keep McAlester Beautiful I’ve worked with the city to bring about the McAlester Recycling Center and through annual cleanups helped properly dispose of thousands of tons of bulk waste, tires, household hazardous waste, prescription drugs, electronics, and metal. A clean community builds a foundation that supports infrastructure, the economy, healthcare, education, and the environment. Through my involvement as chairman of the Local Economic Advancement and Development (LEAD) Committee and member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, I have helped move McAlester’s economy forward through rezoning commercial properties, creating a TIF district for the Shops at McAlester, and the creation of the McAlester Jobs Program. One can truly be the change they wish to see.
JETT: Another important topic for the city, from a liability and economic standpoint, is Lake McAlester. Our lake is a diamond in the rough and it has been ignored to a dangerous level. The potential is there and charters are making money off that lake as we speak. The lack of upkeep and maintenance has left the lake very difficult to utilize and if not for the committed volunteers it would probably be inaccessible and frankly too disgusting to utilize. The lack of concern and funding could put homeowners in flood danger and put undue stress on the system. The lack of presence has led to unspeakable crimes being committed out there and the health and safety of the citizens living around there should be a concern. We should discuss how to make money off the lake asset for the city and improve our citizen’s wellbeing that live out there.
WARD 4
RODEN: I'm the city councilor for the prison, I'm on the warden's citizens committee, I'm on the rodeo committee, I've toured the rodeo arena in fourth ward. That's one of my top priorities to help McAlester is to get the rodeo up and going. And it looks like it may happen this time. Another thing is all the run-down structures over here. It's about the dirtiest wards in McAlester so that's a priority for me over here in fourth ward. And of course crime. I'd like the police department to get at least two officers to be narcotics officers.
PRIDDLE: We need to have serious conversations about how to address our roads. We have 256 lane miles of roads in McAlester and the streets are various compositions of concrete, brick and asphalt. I recognize that what may work for one section of road may not work for another but we need to develop plans to systematically upgrade our roads like we have developed for upgrading our water systems. For the 4th ward there are many asphalt roads and there is a process called “RE-HEAT” which stands for “recycled hot emulsified asphalt treatment” that may be the answer for those roads. This process is a single machine that chews up the old asphalt, re-heats it to proper temperature, mixes some new emulsified oils in and re-lays the new road all in one pass. Creative ways like this need to be reviewed and may be the answer to helping our roads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.