This is a series of questions and answers with candidates running for McAlester city council seats in the Feb. 8 election.
2 What are your thoughts on the hospital being a trust of the city?
WARD 2
FEW: I’m supportive of our hospital staying in trust. Our hospital puts millions of dollars into our economy through payroll and by supporting local vendors. There are currently more specialties at the hospital than we’ve ever had. The hospital has also been successful at retaining doctors through its residency program. We have the unique opportunity to tailor our healthcare system to the needs of the community. Also by being independent it gives us the opportunity to create partnerships with multiple entities. The needs of the citizens of McAlester should always come first, and if the hospital was relinquished to a corporation I am concerned that it would be easy for a corporation to lose sight of that. In all things, there is room for improvement, but I want to leave those decisions to the citizens that rely on the hospital and not to a corporation with other priorities and limited partnerships.
JETT: First, if they are under criminal investigation why have they been able to carry on business as usual and not been suspended? What I have been told, and have seen on correspondence sent from a member of that trust, is that they are only concerned with what is in their best interests seemingly not in the best interest of the city, their patients and defiantly not their staff. Proof of this can be found in the horror stories coming out of that hospital and nothing being done to change it. Some of my voters feel the Trust has held the hospital hostage refusing to lease, sell or even discuss the matter. Our citizens are terrified to go to this hospital and literally everyone I came across had a horror story about their experience as a patient and/or employee. Why has this been allowed to continue for years?
WARD 4
RODEN: With that trust the way it is right now, the citizens doesn’t have much control of the hospital and things. And when I got that letter from (McAlester Regional Health Center Authority Board Chairman) Mary Shannon, it stated they would take action when it’s in “our best interest.” And that hospital does not belong to them. It belongs to the city of McAlester.
PRIDDLE: The Hospital is not a trust of the City. The City is the Beneficiary of a Trust named “The McAlester Regional Health Care Center Authority” - a Trust created when St. Mary’s and McAlester General hospitals merged together. The City did not create the Trust. Because the City was named as the beneficiary it’s referred to as a “Public Trust”. This Trust is similar to a Trust your Grandparents might have made for their grandkids –The Grandkids don’t own the assets and don’t get to make the Grandparents give them any money or sell any part of the Trust. They simply receive the assets when the Grandparents have passed. The City of McAlester is the Beneficiary of the Trust when the Hospital Board of Trustees determine the Trust should cease operations. For further info please review the Declaration of Trust filed 8/7/69 with Pittsburg County.
