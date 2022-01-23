This is a series of questions and answers with candidates running for McAlester city council seats in the Feb. 8 election.
3 How can the city ensure transparency with its citizens?
WARD 2
FEW: The city maintains transparency through traditional means such as audits and open records requests. In recent years with the popularity of online streaming, our citizens have had direct access to city council meetings and public forums. One of the most underutilized ways of maintaining transparency with the city is through volunteering. By volunteering my time through the Local Economic Advancement and Development (LEAD) Committee, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Board of Adjustment, and various organizations such as Keep McAlester Beautiful I have had the privilege of working with staff and city council where I can see for myself what is transpiring in our city. As a city councilor, I will continue to bring in community volunteers to committees to keep our city transparent.
JETT: It seems the city, this paper, and the radio have done well in publicizing city council meetings allowing for great transparency. I think transparency goes hand and hand with integrity and a representative with integrity will be convicted to report back to their constituents. I haven’t heard that transparency is a major concern, but the lack of interest from the public in their local government is a major issue. If they put more effort into getting to know their representatives (or candidates), holding them responsible and giving support when it is needed, the city would be in better condition. We must all take an active role if we intend to conquer the major issues concerning the city and its citizens. Citizens being more transparent and vocal about how they feel about issues such as the hospital and the city’s debt would help their voices be heard.
WARD 4
RODEN: Citizens used to could come and talk for 10 minutes and it’s been cut down to five minutes. The city is not customer friendly, it’s hard to get through on the telephone and that’s one of the biggest complaints in fourth ward and all over the city is calling the city and not getting return phone calls. We need better social media up at the city. People are telling me they have trouble negotiating it and stuff. They tell me they have trouble finding out things on social media from the city.
PRIDDLE: The City has come a long ways in the last 14 years with transparency and accountability in government. These efforts help citizens understand the concerns that come before the City Council; help citizens to understand how the Council came to a particular decision; and prove that the benefits of these processes far outweigh any time required by the City. The City needs to continually strive to improve the processes and look for ways to improve the communication to citizens. The goal of electing any elected official should be that you are voting for an individual to make decisions for you and that if you knew all of the information the official knew that you would vote the same way they did. Transparency is the vehicle by which Citizens can insure that their officials are representing their concerns appropriately and more transparency is always a great thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.