This is a series of questions and answers with candidates running for McAlester city council seats in the Feb. 8 election.
4. What should be prioritized as the city begins a search for a new city manager?
WARD 2
FEW: Finding a city manager with multiple positive qualities and the ability to learn and adapt to the ones that are lacking. Experience and a proven track record. Seeing what they have accomplished in other communities and seeing if that vision aligns with what we want for McAlester. A deep understanding of municipal finance, infrastructure planning, economic development, and the ability to empower city departments, along with my above response are some of the qualities we need in a city manager.
JETT: I think the city should have a third party nonbiased forensic audit conducted and the results be made available to the city council members and the public. This will allow for a clean slate whereby the city along with its council members and new city manager can move forward with facts and itemized information useful in tackling the debt and managing the city’s resources. I would like the most qualified individual for the position and one that intends on improving relations with the county. We need someone with high integrity and a willingness to be transparent. We have too much debt to leave this in the hands of a novice.
WARD 4
RODEN: It needs to be somebody from out of town. We need to get a city manager that has no connections to the city right now. It needs to be somebody that has an education in city management, has some experience and wants to live in a small town.
PRIDDLE: The priorities should be: Experience, Management Skills, Decision Making Skills and Proven Ability to Achieve Results. The selection of the new City Manager is one of the most important jobs the City Council will do in 2022. Having been involved with the previous search I understand how difficult this process is and how critical it is to get the right individual selected. The first priority to me is experience in City government and experience as a City Manager. Next, we need to remember that the City Manager is a manager – the new individual must have a track record that demonstrates management skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities at the same time. Those two first priorities followed closely by an individual that will make decisions and has a proven track record of being able to achieve results are, I believe, the right priorities for selecting our next City Manager.
