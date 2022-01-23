This is a series of questions and answers with candidates running for McAlester city council seats in the Feb. 8 election.
1 What is your top priority if elected?
WARD 2
JUSTIN FEW: Hiring a qualified city manager is my top priority. If we do not hire someone skilled in communication, who is a multitasker, who is organized, who knows municipal finance, who is creative, and who wants to improve the quality of life for our citizens, then efforts to improve items like infrastructure and economic growth will flounder. We have made progress in improving our infrastructure with projects like the asphalt road overlay and the recent vote to improve our water system that passed by over 75%. The Shops at McAlester is set to open this year creating new jobs and has been a springboard for other businesses seeking to come to McAlester. We must hire a leader that will use this progress to keep our community moving forward.
MYLES JETT: If elected I plan on being a voice for the citizens of my ward and the city. I plan on doing what is right and not what is most profitable, easy, or popular with other representatives. Hard work, communication, and Integrity are what made me a good military member and manager. These qualities will help me be the best representative of the people and give them assurance that I work for them. What has been voiced to me from citizens as major concerns or priority issues, and I agree, is the need for better healthcare from our hospital, to always have clean drinking water if not the best in the state, the apparent lack of effort to course correct the increase in criminal activity, theft, and drug use. Their priorities are my priorities!
WARD 4
RANDY RODEN: Infrastructure. Of course we got the water deal kind of solved with the election. I was for that but I wasn’t for how it was to be paid for by it taking 30 years. I also want to reduce crime, especially over here in fourth ward and I think I’ve seen where fourth ward has the highest crime. We dearly need better health care and that would come with the sell or lease of the hospital. We need better streets too and that comes back to infrastructure too.
KEVIN PRIDDLE: There are many top priorities which I will work on simultaneously - #1- A review of current 4th ward projects – those currently being done and those waiting to start. #2 - Establishment through the City IT department a revision of the city web page to have a page for Ward 4 where it’s easy for Ward 4 residents to report problems and concerns. I think there should be a page for each ward so that an ongoing list of problems/concerns by Ward is easily maintained. #3 - Review of the last audits done at the City #4 - A review of the street improvement programs at the City. Very few of our streets have improved and we need to get creative and solve our problem roads. I hope the Mayor might call a special session so we can have a working session about road conditions, improvements, expectations and solutions.
