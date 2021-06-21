Election board verifies enough signatures for special audit

Workers at the Pittsburg County Election Board have verified there are 1,053 valid signatures on petitions requesting the State Auditor and Inspector's Office conduct a special audit of the city of McAlester.
That's 95 more than the minimum 958 valid signatures required to conduct the special audit.
"Petitioners were successful," said Trey Davis, spokesman for State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd's office.
Due to special audits that are already scheduled, it will be some time before the State Auditor and Inspector's Office begins the special audit in McAlester.
"The request will be added to our pending special audit list," Davis said. "Based on our current workload, we anticipate it will be at least a year before this audit will begin."
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes said her office received 1,231 copies of the petition requesting the special audit, with each signature on a separate page. She said 1,053 of the signatures were verified as those of registered voters living within the McAlester city limits.
The other 178 signatures either could not be verified as those of registered voters living within the city limits of McAlester; could not be verified as registered voters or were illegible, Barnes said.
Davis said the 958 signatures required to request the special audit is based on 10% of the number of registered voters living within McAlester's boundaries.
Estimated cost of the investigation ranges from $30,000 to $75,000, which shall be paid by the city of McAlester. Estimated cost is based on the State Auditor and Inspector's Office estimated audit and travel expenses, said Davis.
Joel Skip Mitchell, of Lindsay, launched the petition drive. He traveled to McAlester last October where he attended a meeting at the Expo Center and said he is working with his company, called Forum Consulting Group.
Petition-passers had 30 days to collect the required number of signatures. After they were collected, they were delivered to the State Auditor and Inspector's Ada Office. The State Auditor's Office later mailed the petitions to the Pittsburg County Election Board Office to begin the signature-verification process.
The 30 days allotted for gathering the required number of signatures called for them to be returned to the State Auditor and Inspector's Office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28. They were turned in a day early, around 3:30 p.m. on May 27.
Petitioners asked the State Auditor and Inspector's Office to conduct a special audit of the city of McAlester in eight different areas. As stated on the petition, they include:
• Determine if Open Records and Open Meeting statutes have been complied with.
• Determine if select vendor contracts comply with statute.
• Determine if the contract with the city attorney complies with statute (does it constitute nepotism).
• Determine if the recall petition for Mayor John Browne was conducted and processed in accordance with statute and city ordinances.
• Determine if the "friends helping friends" fund is administered properly and used legally.
• Determine if a sales tax approved by public vote in 2003, the collection of which was capped at $7,000,000, was used for its intended purpose. Determine if this sales tax, after collections reached $7 million, was either terminated as specified, or whether authority to continue collecting the tax was renewed by public vote.
• Determine if the CARES Act monies have been spent in accordance with applicable criteria.
• Determine if general funds used for park upgrades and improvements were properly used.
The petition state the identified concerns "allegedly occurred between July 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2020; the scope of our examination will include relevant time frames for each concern. The Office of the State Auditor is not precluded from examining other records or issues of which we become aware that may be outside the scope of the concerns stated on this petition."
Some questions on the petition were previously responded to in July 2018. Then-State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones, Davis and others traveled to McAlester to hold a public meeting in response to an earlier series of questions. Jones said at the time that McAlester was one of the most transparent cities he's seen in city government.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.