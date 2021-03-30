This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in local elections in the April 6 election. Hartshorne city council candidates answer why they chose to run for office.
Sheryl Baker
1. Why did you decide to run for office?
I decided to run for a second term because we have business to finish. I and many others have spent the last several years rebuilding trust within our city. That was imperative to moving forward. We have spent a great deal of time finding ways to financially secure projects needed. Now, I want to see those projects through.
2. What is your top priority if elected?
My top priority is continuing to provide a support system for our citizens and provide services in an efficient manner. I want to continue to secure funding for the renovation of the swimming pool, possible skate park, walking tracks and anything to promote the youth entertainment. I want to continue to implement services now that we are seeing some financial security. My first priority is to always listen and help our citizens regardless of what ward you live in. I hope I have been successful in that and want to serve you
3. What is another issue you hope to address if elected?
I want the citizens to understand that the grave financial burden we were give will take years to recover from. I also want the citizens to know that we all take our job seriously. With the installment of new water meters, next to follow is new water lines and street reconstruction. These are the highest priorities as a council. Being progressive, aggressive and determined, we will be able to start these projects soon. I am proud of the projects and determination this council has to move Hartshorne forward. To provide a positive image and leave this community better than what past administration left us to deal with. People think sometimes “that Money was stolen a long time ago, they should have money now!” The huge amount stolen will take years to recover but one Thing is for sure, I want to be part of it, part of the rebuilding and leave this community better for all! #be better
Barney Rosso
1. Why did you decide to run for office?
I have 30 years of experience on the city council under the best mayors in the city of Hartshorne — that's Doc Lerblance, Tom Lordahl and Mark Day. It was considered our golden age and the reason why is we built new libraries from the old ones, we built a new fire station, we had a Boy Scout camp with over a hundred scouts and that was torn down. We had a lake project with boat docks, fishing docks, camping sites, and most of that's torn down. When I was there, we had a 20% water loss and now they have 50% water loss. We were charging $4 per thousand gallons for water. Now they're paying $10 per thousand gallons. It's an issue to reorganize this whole city government.
2. What is your top priority if elected?
My prime directive is to reduce the extension of debt concerning our sewer plant. It was a $4 million project and we're paying $16,000 a month on that debt so I want to get that thing reduced that way that money can diverted into services for the people, especially the roads. I also want to rebuild our industrial park because right now it's basically in shambles. We also need dispatchers because we have a system that rotates in a circle and you don't get much service out of it. We used to have dispatchers 24/7 and they'd be there in five minutes so we saved a lot of lives.
3. What is another issue you hope to address if elected?
The biggest issues are to reorganize that industrial site, reduce the debt on the sewer plant and to reduce the water rates that the citizens have to pay. Other issues here are pretty self contained — a lot of them resolve themselves in time.
