This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in local elections in the April 6 election. Candidates for a McAlester Public Schools Board of Education seat answer questions on why they hope to be elected.
Sophia Collins West
1. Why did you decide to run for office?
I decided to run for McAlester Public School Board of Education because I believe in public education and I fully support our MPS Educators and School System. I am a lifelong resident of McAlester, a Choctaw Nation Tribal Member, a product of MPS, a graduate of McAlester High School, and of the University of Oklahoma. I am a proud mother of a MPS student. I have volunteered and been active within the school system and will continue to do so. I want to help take our school system to a higher level of academic excellence. So that no child is left behind.
2. What is your top priority if elected?
If elected, my top priority will be to keep moving forward with returning the schools to as close to the pre-Covid normal as possible. During this process, I intend to passionately advocate for our current unbelievably resilient school teachers and support staff by addressing their needs and concerns within our school system. I will promote the recruitment of additional multi-cultural educators and administrators to be added to our school system. Each child has unique passions and interest that if discovered and encouraged will allow them to grow and flourish. We need to give them every advantage to succeed.
3. What is another issue you hope to address if elected?
Another issue I will address is the re-instating of the Title 1 Parent Coordinator to our school system. We need a parent committee for our parents and guardians during these uncertain times to assist with adjustment to our “new normal”, attend counseling services, and budget planning classes. A child’s home life is a critical part of their education and mental well-being. Having an 8th grader in MPS and a 3-year-old entering MPS, I have experienced what MPS has done well and what we can improve on. I will be fully invested in our schools for many years to come.
Rachel Gronwald
1. Why did you decide to run for office?
The foremost reason that I'm running for the McAlester School Board would have to be my own children. My husband and I are proud MHS grads currently raising three McAlester students. I want them to have access to the best education available, and I want this for the other kids in our district, as well.
Beyond that, I am running because I know that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is as important as ever for our district to have board members who will ask thoughtful questions, listen well, and take action. In 2021, we especially need board members who understand the different learning platforms that MPS uses and who value the relationship between the teacher and the family.
2. What is your top priority if elected?
Picking one "top priority" is a pretty difficult task. In the several months that I've served on the school board thus far, my top priorities have been the health and safety of our students and staff, as well as the passing of our recent school bond. Now that the bond has passed and our covid-19 numbers have been steadily declining, my priorities have shifted to getting things "back to normal" in our schools and finding and filling the educational gaps wherever they might be. It is time to move forward as a district and not let 2020 dictate our future.
3. What is another issue you hope to address if elected?
Although many teachers and administrators work tirelessly to offer a quality education to all of their students, there still exist many injustices today among student groups. I will always work hard to make sure that all students, regardless of race, religion, gender, or socio-economic status have equity throughout the schools.
And finally, I hope to help come up with creative solutions to ensure that our district does not overemphasize test scores and undervalue other skills. There are numerous types of intelligence. As a district, we must recognize all of them.
