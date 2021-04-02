This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in local elections in the April 6 election.
David Bailey
1. Why did you decide to run for office?
I was a councilman over here before and I've had people come to me since I retired as a police officer seven years ago asking if I'll ever go back and do it. I also felt like I never completed what I got started. I didn't get to complete my term and I had some things I felt like I wanted to try and do in my ward and for the city of Krebs and didn't get to do it.
2. What is your top priority if elected?
I have three or four things I believe I can do that will take some time. There's certain things I'd like to accomplish in my ward and and for the city of Krebs. But the walking track around the ballpark, I'd like to dress them up a little more. And of course I'd like to get the streets around here a little better.
3. What is another issue you hope to address if elected?
I'm retired, I have plenty of time to try to accomplish things for the city and there's some major projects I'd like to introduce. But the main thing is I want to the best job I can for the city of Krebs. I grew up over here so my heart is for the city of Krebs. I've got high integrity, honesty and things like that. I'm a hometown boy.
Daulfin Bennett
1. Why did you decide to run for office?
I feel like being part of the community is very important. I've been on the council for several years and I really support our law enforcement. Our water treatment plant is more updated now than it has been and that will continue. I just want to do the best job I can for the city.
2. What is your top priority if elected?
Street improvement is probably top on my list. Our streets are in big need of repair. Since the big snow, the roads are really kind of rough all over. I receive more calls about our streets than probably anything else.
3. What is another issue you hope to address if elected?
I'd really like to see things happen to bring more attention to Krebs. We have some of the finest eating establishments around and it's really important to let people know we're proud of what we have. When you have something that you're proud, I'd like for it to be shown off. It's not being boastful, it's just being honest.
