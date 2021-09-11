Candidates running for an open seat on the McAlester city council discussed several issues.
Voters will decide in Tuesday’s special election between Randy Roden and Lance Yeley for the unexpired term in the McAlester city council’s Ward 4 seat. It was declared vacant after former Ward 4 Councilor James Brown died Feb. 2 following treated for complications from COVID-19.
Both candidates discussed how they would promote public health as COVID-19 continues its resurgence in the area if Ward 4 voters elected them Tuesday.
“Get your vaccine for COVID-19 — that’s the best thing that I can think of,” Roden said. “Me and my wife are vaccinated for it and we’re wanting to get our booster shot for it too. I highly recommend doing that.”
“I think the education has to be there because COVID-19 got too political versus being based on science,” Yeley said. “I think we have to trust people to get educated and then trust people to be responsible. But I’m not for big government, large mandates, and forcing people from a government perspective.”
Roden is a long-time McAlester resident and Department of Corrections officer who is often seen with a Batmobile and Mystery Machine at local car shows.
He said his top priority if he is elected to the council is infrastructure — “the water problem that we have, our roads, our sewer.”
Yeley owns and operates a barber shop in downtown McAlester and said his top priority if elected will be chaining McAlester’s
“I just feel like the morale of our city is so negative and I would like to see that change,” Yeley said. “We can do that better by just telling people what we're about, where we're going and really celebrating wins. And then just selling where we're going as a community.”
Yeley said the Moving McAlester Forward comprehensive plan offers a vision for the city’s future — and brings excitement about potential.
He said the plan is key in promoting economic development while building on momentum from the Shops at McAlester, but he hopes the city can also celebrate its downtown.
Roden said he believes economic development can get a boost by reinitiating the McAlester Economic Development Service — the group of public and private individuals known as MEDS that focused on promoting economic development.
He said that could bring a business boom that paired with other solutions could help address much-needed water infrastructure improvements — adding he doesn’t like the council’s proposed water tax hike and bond plans.
“I don’t really agree with how it’s going to be paid for because people don’t want anymore taxes and don’t want their water bills coming up,” Roden said. “My solution for that is to sell our McAlester Regional hospital or lease it like Muskogee did. It wouldn't pay for all this but it would be a start to have a foundation to help pay for infrastructure.”
Yeley said bringing in businesses is key to bringing in revenue to address water infrastructure needs.
“My opinion is that a rising tide raises all ships,” Yeley said. “I believe we can fix the problem if we truly start getting the industries in here. So we’ve got to focus on our vision and where we’re going.”
Yeley said he will focus on changing the morale of the city with the hopes of changing perspectives.
“I really want us to be proud of McAlester,” Yeley said. “I want my kids to be proud of McAlester and being from McAlester. I want my grandkids to want to grow up here and be proud of McAlester.”
Roden said other important issues he hopes to address is drugs and crime.
“I was knocking on some doors and a man was casing his door with iron because some one kicked his door in and burglarized his house<“ Roden said. “Our city needs to get our police chief a few more officers to focus on narcotics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.