Robert Wayne Andrew Gill, 21, of Hartshorne, died Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in Hartshorne. Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, Sept.16, at 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial Gardens C…