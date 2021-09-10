ELECTION 2021: McAlester city council’s fourth ward candidates answer questions

Randy Roden and Lance Yeley, candidates running for the McAlester city council’s Fourth Ward seat, answer several questions about how they hope to address issues if they’re elected Sept. 14.
1. What is your top priority if elected?
Roden: The infrastructure in town. The water problem that we have, our roads, our sewer. I’ve been in fourth ward after not big rains and see raw sewage. Jobs is another thing. I'd like to see our MEDS system come back. That's what built all that industrial park out there and I have talked to some people that have worked on that and they think it would still work again.
Yeley: Top priority is point of perspective and what that means is I just want to better communicate what McAlester is and where we’re going. I just feel like the morale of our city is so negative and I would like to see that change. We can do that better by just telling people what we're about, where we're going and really celebrating wins. And then just selling where we're going as a community.
2. What will you do to promote economic development?
Yeley: I believe that companies and businesses are going to want to come in when they see that there is a future and a vision. With the McAlester Moving Forward comprehensive plan, I got so excited with that 185 pages that we spent like $140,000 for a company to come in and do the research. We've got to get that plan out there and we should be promoting these businesses coming in here. And we need to celebrate our downtown as well.
Roden: I think getting the MEDS system back up and working will help. I don’t know the mechanics of that what it will take, but the McAlester industrial development that we had a few years ago brought many jobs and factories in too. That's the best that I can think of besides what the city has going now with the economic developer and some of the things he's working on.
3. How will you promote public health if elected?
Roden: Get your vaccine for COVID-19 — that’s the best thing that I can think of. Me and my wife are vaccinated for it and we’re wanting to get our booster shot for it too. I highly recommend doing that.
Yeley: I’m a huge proponent of education and then saying something often enough, loud enough you can convince anyone of anything. I think the education has to be there because COVID-19 got too political versus being based on science. I think we have to trust people to get educated and then trust people to be responsible. But I’m not for big government, large mandates, and forcing people from a government perspective.
4. How will you address water infrastructure issues if elected?
Yeley: The water infrastructure is an ongoing deal and it’s been allowed to go too far so now we’ve got to backtrack. My opinion is that a rising tide raises all ships. I believe we can fix the problem if we truly start getting the industries in here. So we’ve got to focus on our vision and where we’re going. When we do that, I believe the revenue and resources will come in order to start rebuilding infrastructure.
Roden: There’s a bond coming up that I don’t really agree with how it’s going to be paid for because people don’t want anymore taxes and don’t want their water bills coming up. My solution for that is to sell our McAlester Regional hospital or lease it like Muskogee did. It wouldn't pay for all this but it would be a start to have a foundation to help pay for infrastructure.
5. What is another important topic you hope to address?
Roden: Drugs. There’s three main issues people are talking about and it’s water, streets and drugs. Drugs cause crime and we have a high crime rate. I was knocking on some doors and a man was casing his door with iron because some one kicked his door in and burglarized his house. Our city needs to get our police chief a few more officers to focus on narcotics.
Yeley: My main focus is going to be changing the morale of our city. I really want to promote who we are. My grandma was born and raised right here and was a promoter of the city, and the Aldridge Hotel, our whole downtown. I think we have a negative perspective right now and we have to change that. I really want us to be proud of McAlester. I want my kids to be proud of McAlester and being from McAlester. I want my grandkids to want to grow up here and be proud of McAlester.
