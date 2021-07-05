District 6 Choctaw Nation Tribal Councilor Jennifer Woods answers questions ahead of the upcoming election.
Woods is running unopposed — while voters in Districts 4, 7, and 10 will decide who they want to represent them with early in-person voting open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and the general election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
1. What is the most important issue you hope to address on the council?
Many issues arise daily and are very important, but in our communities, the drug and alcohol epidemic affects the lives of everyone: schools, business, churches, police and fire departments as well as families. It touches every aspect of many peoples live, and is a direct relation to the high rate of suicide that has plagued our communities. Finding more resources to address this devasting issue that leaves us with not enough treatment facilities, foster homes, and broken families. This also affects the lives of many of our veterans, especially homeless veterans. We need to support our veterans and find more ways to help them access their benefits working through our Veterans Advocacy Program to insure they receive the help that they need, whether it be housing, mental health or any other resource that they are needing.
2. What is your position on the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision?
My position on the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision is to work to protect our sovereignty and our obligation to our people. I respect and take our cultural responsibilities seriously and am committed to working together in our reservations to serve our people in the best manner, with state and city, for the betterment of all. Respectfully.
3. How do you hope to help people as a councilor?
Being the District 6 Tribal Council advocate and voice for the people I hope to help people by looking at ways to improve the lives and health of our people. Addressing health care, housing, education, and bringing jobs to the rural area. District 6 Latimer County has the highest rate of unemployment. Working with business development through the Chamber of Commerce as well as the Tourism board, we look to find opportunities for growth by working with our City and County officials. Finding ways to grow our economy with “outside the box” thinking. Every day as Council, I look for ways to meet the needs of the people: transportation, internet access, communities that are a food dessert, and ambulance service as there is no hospital in Wilburton, Red Oak, or Quinton. Also, providing food programs for the at-risk children and elderly tribal members.
