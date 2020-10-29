These answers are the opinion of the candidate and do not necessarily reflect that of the News-Capital.
This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in the District 7 state senate seat. Election day is Nov. 3.
Candidates answer: What will you do to promote unity in society?
JERRY DONATHAN-D
During my lifetime I have witnessed division in society, there has been much needed progress over the years, now in the last several years there seems to be a reversal. It is very easy to blame one side or the other, until we as a country reunite and discuss our differences more problems will arise. We must not Divide and Destroy but Unite and Accomplish! I will represent and listen to all concerned.
WARREN HAMILTON-R
The only unity worth anything is unity in TRUTH. We cannot allow a desire for unity to allow us to unite in error, that course will ultimately lead to disaster. Many of us are asking “what is truth?” We know what and WHO truth is. Jesus said, I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. Jesus told us to love God with all our heart, mind, soul, and strength. AND to love our neighbor as ourselves. If we can do those two, or at least try, we'll be a lot more unified than we are now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.