This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in the District 7 state senate seat. Election day is Nov. 3.
These answers are the opinion of the candidate and do not necessarily reflect that of the News-Capital.
Candidates answer: What will you do to promote public health if elected?
WARREN HAMILTON-R
Protect our rights to informed consent for medical treatment and vaccinations. No mandatory vaccines or medical treatment. Protect individual freedom. Promote abstinence before marriage.
Encourage Oklahoma investors for rural urgent care centers and hospitals.
Work to get Talihina Veterans center back in operation to serve our areas veterans who deserve the best care in appreciation of their service to our country.
JERRY DONATHAN-D
I believe public health is essential and all should have access to affordable healthcare. As we age our health needs increase and so does the cost! These increases in cost should be more closely monitored for possible fraud. With funding of SQ 802 due July 2021, as your Senator I will work to see that fraud and abuse in healthcare are kept in check.
