These answers are the opinion of the candidate and do not necessarily reflect that of the News-Capital.
This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in the District 7 state senate seat. Election day is Nov. 3.
Candidates answer: What will you do to promote economic development in our district?
WARREN HAMILTON-R
Four long-time McAlester businesses and huge employers have announced imminent closures. Elected officials at all levels should meet with those businesses and ask “why, and what can we do to keep your business here in McAlester?” We must stabilize area businesses by immediately reducing burdensome government regulations on small and large business so they can once again thrive.
Why are we mandating our people wear masks for a disease with a less than .5% mortality rate? The common flu kills more people than COVID. Government does not have the Constitutional authority to mandate masks. This fear mongering is terrifying our citizens and destroying our area businesses.
JERRY DONATHAN-D
District 7 has the potential to advance economically by investing in tourism for our area. This will require working with the Lt. Governor's office and our federal senators and representatives to sponsor programs that invest federal tax dollars in tourism around Lake Eufaula and national park regions in southeastern Oklahoma. We have the assets that can attract tourism dollars, improvement in tourism assets will produce great returns.
