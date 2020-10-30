This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in the District 7 state senate seat. Election day is Nov. 3.
These answers are the opinion of the candidate and do not necessarily reflect that of the News-Capital.
Candidates answer: What will you do to fight crime and drugs if elected?
JERRY DONATHAN-D
Our Local, County, State and Oklahoma Highway Patrol law enforcement agencies should be funded and well trained for the increasing problems in our society with crime and drug abuse. I will support funding the areas of pay, training,equipment and retirement for police agencies to retain qualified personnel. In this modern high tech world all police agencies should be furnished with body and vehicle cameras, these are presently at great expense and out of reach for many police departments. Federal money and grants should be available to equip all Police Departments. At the state level legislators should work to provide camera equipment by working with our Federally elected officials.
WARREN HAMILTON-R
Empower Law Enforcement to effectively do their jobs. LE is a thankless job. Officers in the smaller departments often work a twelve-hour shift, six days a week, for less than $20 an hour. They have continuing education, quarterly qualifications, and professional meetings to attend, that aren’t part of the regular shift. The least we can do is to refrain from second guessing everyone who wears a badge. Encourage everyone to vote NO on SQ 805.
