This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in the District 7 state senate seat. Election day is Nov. 3.
Candidates for the District 7 state senate seat answer: What is your top priority if elected?
JERRY DONATHAN-D
Job creation in Dist 7 and SE Okla, I want to work on programs to help small businesses through grants and Tech assistance. The pandemic has caused severe damage to the local economy and with the downsizing/restructuring of major employers (Spirit, Oilwell and Choctaw industries) this has compounded the problem in Dist 7. Job creation will be more difficult and a greater challenge. We must work diligently with local, state and tribal governments to create much needed jobs.
WARREN HAMILTON-R
Ending abortion. It’s murder. Government does not have the authority to authorize murder, in fact, for a government — any government — to be legitimate, it must secure the unalienable rights of the individual — each individual — with equal justice and equal protection of law.
