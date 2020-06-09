This is part of a series of questions and answers with candidates running in upcoming primary elections. Election day is June 30.
Runoff candidates for McAlester City Council seats in Wards 1 and 5 answer: Why are you running for office?
WARD 1 CITY COUNCIL
Weldon Smith
1. My agenda remains the same as when I was first elected eight years ago. I'm dedicated to helping McAlester become an even better place to live, work and raise a family. I will continue to represent the people of Ward 1 to the best of my ability and serve the needs of the entire city, not special interests. McAlester has made significant progress in the past decade and I want improvements to continue. I will work to sustain McAlester’s efforts to be an exceptionally safe, clean city, with economic growth/jobs, pristine water, good streets, excellent city services and great schools.
Greg Rock
1. I want to give the people of 1st Ward their voice back. I see our current leadership as being out of touch with the people and unresponsive to their needs. My goal is to make this ward and this city the best that it can be by working effectively towards real
We are at a point now that decisions from city hall need to be based on logic and research, not simply the way we’ve always done things.
WARD 5 CITY COUNCIL
Brian Smith
1. I have chosen to be a part of this race because I believe and am convinced that McAlester is a great place and together, you and I can make it even better!!I want you, the citizens of McAlester, to feel that you are a part! To feel that your Ideas matter, your concerns are my concerns! I want you to feel as I do, we can make McAlester a better place for our children and our grandchildren! I want us to feel a greater since of pride, ownership and confidence in this place we call home!
Together we CAN have sustainable economic development and growth. We can see our infrastructure improved while at the same time attracting jobs that will support and bring new families into our city and region! We have a lot to offer!!!
BJ Boatright
1. Make some much needed changes, as what City Hall has been doing has not been working. High crime, no decent jobs, bad roads and dirty water have been hurting McAlester for a decade and nothing seems to get done to correct these problems. What city government has been doing the last 10 years is ignoring residents and the real problems causing these bigger issues.
